ABP News relaunches ‘Bharat Ki Baat’ : A Breakthrough in Political Journalism

New Delhi, November 08, 2023: ABP News, a leading Hindi news channel, has announced the relaunch of “Bharat Ki Baat,” its flagship prime-time political news program. This reimagined edition ushers in a fresh perspective, poised to redefine the way audiences interact with political journalism. Esteemed anchor Rohit Saval will lead this one-hour show, airing Monday to Friday at 8 PM on ABP News. With this show, ABP News goes beyond mere news reporting, actively empowering the public to shape their own political opinions and enabling viewers to stay well-informed and ahead of the curve.

The show’s groundbreaking format is set to revolutionize political journalism. In the first half of each episode, viewers can expect the three biggest political stories of the day presented in a unique storytelling format. Rohit will steer the ship as the expert pilot, with reporters serving as his co-pilots, providing depth to the stories, conducting fact-checks, and advancing the narratives. This approach guarantees a comprehensive grasp of the issues at hand.

The latter half of the show will present an in-depth explanatory story on the day’s top news, with a deliberate avoidance of redundant coverage. “Bharat Ki Baat” stands resolute in delivering exclusive stories, solidifying ABP News as a trustworthy source for breaking news and comprehensive analysis.

As India stands on the cusp of critical State Assembly Elections and Lok Sabha Elections, “Bharat Ki Baat” is primed to usher in a new era of transparency and empower the Indian public to make informed decisions. In a world inundated with information, distinguishing facts from noise often proves to be a formidable challenge. “Bharat Ki Baat” steps in to bridge this gap, offering viewers a dependable platform for cultivating well-informed perspectives.

Rohit Saval, formerly the Editor of ABP Ganga and a respected figure in the states of Uttar Pradesh (UP), Uttarakhand (UK), and Himachal Pradesh (HP), take the helm of “Bharat Ki Baat.” With his profound understanding of the political landscape in these pivotal regions, Rohit is ideally positioned to lead the show with expertise and authority.

ABP News is committed to unraveling the intricacies of Indian politics and keeping viewers at the forefront with unique programming and comprehensive reporting, enabling a deep dive into India’s political pulse and affording viewers a reliable platform to form informed opinions. ABP News’s unwavering dedication to delivering exclusive stories and in-depth analysis sets it apart in the realm

of political journalism.