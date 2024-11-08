Arvind Krishna Mehrotra to Serve as Godrej Poet Laureate at Literature Live! Mumbai Litfest 2024

Mumbai, 8 November 2024: World-renowned poet Arvind Krishna Mehrotra, one of India’s most inspirational literary figures, will be the Godrej Poet Laureate of the landmark 15th edition of Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest.

Poet, translator, anthologist, essayist professor, Arvind Krishna Mehrotra is an internationally acclaimed litterateur. He studied at the university of Allahabad where he subsequently taught. He is the author of four influential poetic tomes: Nine Enclosures, Distance in Statute Miles, Middle Earth and The Transfiguring Places. His most recent publication which encompasses three sections: The Book of Rahim and Other Poems, Ghalib, A Diary, and Book of Lahore is deeply evocative.

Mehrotra’s poetic mastery is reflected in his spare, understated verse and with the immaculate placement of each word, which allows readers to find their own layers of interpretation and depth. He has also edited some definitive compilations including A History of Indian Literature in English, The Oxford India Anthology of Twelve Modern Indian Poets and The Last Bungalow: Writings on Allahabad.

Impressively fluent in several languages, one of Mehrotra’s many immense contributions to the literary firmament are his translations of more than 200 literary works from Prakrit, Hindi, Gujarati and Bengali into English, the best-known being Songs of Kabir, and The Absent Traveller: Prākrit Love Poetry, which have established his primacy and scholarly eminence in the world of languages and letters. He is also a fine essayist and has written books on literature, literary history and translation.