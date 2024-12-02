ASPA Expands Global Reach, Promotes Anti-Counterfeiting Solutions for Members Worldwide

New Delhi, India – December 2nd, 2024—Puneet Maithani, Associate Director of Industry Affairs at the Authentication Solution Providers’ Association (ASPA), delivered an insightful keynote titled ‘ASPA: Leading the Fight Against Counterfeiting and Ensuring Product Authenticity’ at the ASIA Security Conference & Exhibition in Singapore. The event is a prestigious event focused on anti-counterfeiting, trademark, and brand protection.

In his address, Puneet highlighted ASPA’s growing global presence and its strategic efforts to fight counterfeiting by promoting the innovative anti-counterfeiting solutions offered by its members internationally. He emphasized ASPA’s ongoing work to facilitate collaboration with international delegations, helping to align anti-counterfeiting initiatives globally and expand the reach of ASPA members’ advanced technologies.

Puneet elaborated on ASPA’s core objectives, focusing on global collaboration with stakeholders to share best practices and foster awareness around the issue of counterfeiting. He also discussed how ASPA’s members actively contribute to the fight against counterfeiting with cutting-edge technologies such as security design, holograms, NFC/RFID, track-and-trace solutions, and blockchain, collectively safeguarding over 15,000 brands worldwide.

During his keynote, Puneet emphasized ASPA’s commitment to its four primary pillars: Awareness, Advocacy, Research, and Innovation. He spoke of the association’s successful efforts to raise awareness and educate stakeholders and the public, stressing the importance of proactive measures in tackling counterfeit goods. He highlighted ASPA’s panel discussions, webinars, and sector-specific forums, such as the Traceability & Authentication Forum, which facilitate direct collaboration with international delegations and strengthen global anti-counterfeiting efforts.

In addition, Puneet showcased ASPA’s significant research contributions, including the ASPA-CRISIL State of Counterfeiting Report, which provides valuable data and insights that inform strategies for combating counterfeiting, benefiting the Indian market and international communities.

Concluding his keynote, Puneet emphasized the invaluable benefits of ASPA membership, which provides organizations with access to the latest technologies, research, and a robust global network of experts. He reinforced that ASPA’s initiatives are helping to open up new international opportunities for companies to expand their reach and stay ahead of emerging counterfeiting threats.

The ASIA Security Conference & Exhibition is a premier platform for experts, brand owners, and policymakers to discuss the latest anti-counterfeiting, trademark protection, and brand security strategies. Puneet’s keynote highlighted ASPA’s growing international influence and critical role in promoting its members’ anti-counterfeiting solutions while fostering collaboration with global delegations to safeguard brands and products worldwide.