Award-Winning Soulful Prosperity Coach, Launches Fractional Leadership to Help Businesses Thrive

Mahopac, NY, 15th January 2025 A Rebrand Rooted in Gratitude, Clarity, and Alignment Most business leaders know the grind all too well. Endless meetings, constant demands, and the pressure to grow can drain the joy and purpose that inspired them to lead in the first place.

Enter Prosperous Jenn, recently recognized as Most Dedicated Transformation Coach 2024 (New York) and previously honored as one of Hudson Valley Magazine’s Top 10 Women in Business in 2016. Jenn is on a mission to help leaders rediscover their spark, reclaim their time, and build businesses that nourish their souls.

As part of her rebrand as Prosperous Jenn, Soulful Prosperity Coach, she is introducing Fractional Leadership—a service designed to provide business owners with the strategic and specific leadership they need, without the commitment of a full-time hire.

“This rebrand reflects my journey to clarity, alignment, and fully stepping into the power of who I am,” Jenn shares. “Fractional Leadership is the natural extension of my mission: to help purpose-driven leaders gain both freedom and prosperity by aligning their vision, strategy, and values.”

Prosperous Jenn’s coaching journey has been shaped by overcoming life’s toughest challenges, from addiction and financial losses to business setbacks. Recognized for her dedication to the business community, she uses her experience to empower others to rise.

“I’ve learned that true prosperity comes from purposeful action aligned with your values,” she shares. “This new chapter isn’t just about helping businesses scale—it’s about creating soulful prosperity and leading leaders to the freedom and profit they desire.”

Fractional Leadership is tailored for business owners and entrepreneurs ready to level up in operations and strategy, build accountability and alignment across their teams, and rediscover the fun in leading their businesses.

Jenn explains, “Sometimes what businesses need isn’t another full-time hire—it’s a leader who can step in, set systems in place, and guide teams toward shared goals without unnecessary cost or hassle.”

Jenn’s recognition as Most Dedicated Transformation Coach 2024 and Hudson Valley Magazine’s Top 10 Women in Business 2016 highlights her commitment to inspiring growth, positivity, and alignment. Her approach blends strategic expertise with soulful coaching, helping businesses and leaders transform both professionally and personally.

Fractional Leadership is a movement to help leaders align their purpose with their work and create businesses that are as fulfilling as they are successful.

Jenn invites business owners and leaders to explore Fractional Leadership and rediscover what’s possible when clarity, gratitude, and alignment guide the way.