Azaad Collab: Amit Trivedi & Ajay Bijli Spark a Musical Revolution in Celebration of Freedom

November 7, 2024: Azaad Collab announces a unique partnership between two notable figures—acclaimed music composer Amit Trivedi and entrepreneur Ajay Bijli, in a project celebrating freedom and creativity through music. Their lead track, Beparwah, brings together soulful expression and vibrant melodies, inviting listeners to embrace a spirit of fearless self-expression.

Azaad Collab brings together 22 of India’s top musical talents, with each artist adding their distinct style to a genre-spanning album. With his background as the founder and lead vocalist of the band Random Order, Mr. Bijli lends his voice to Beparwah, a light and breezy chill-pop fusion, blending smooth melodies with laid-back rhythms and heartwarming lyrics. This track captures an uplifting and carefree vibe, creating a pleasant and soulful listening experience.

Released on November 6, Azaad Collab is more than an album; it’s a movement towards a fearless musical landscape, resonating deeply with listeners who connect with its uplifting themes of joy and creative expression. Amit Trivedi has crafted this album as a platform for creative freedom, weaving together influences from Punjabi folk and Sufi music with contemporary sounds, featuring artists such as Sunidhi Chauhan and Armaan Malik.