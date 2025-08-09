Bhagavad Gita For All (BGFA) unveils the World’s First Video based Bhagavad Gita with Actor Suniel Shetty

Mumbai, India | August 8, 2025 — Bhagavad Gita For All (BGFA), a unique initiative founded by 29-year-old entrepreneur, CEO Prithviraaj Shetty, is blending Bhagavad Gita with modern digital tools to help them discover their path to true success in their personal, family and professional lives.

BGFA is a faith-tech platform that combines a beautifully illustrated book with QR codes leading to an immersive app experience. The App contains detailed videos for all Bhagavad Gita shlokas along with video lessons for how to apply the teachings for your Personal, Family & Professional life. Developed alongside CMO Siddhanth Shetty, the platform is designed to make Shri Krishna’s wisdom relatable for today’s generation.

Prithviraaj Shetty, Founder & CEO says. ““I’ve always felt, there’s a quiet kind of suffering in the world. People feel lost, and inherently know that there’s something missing. I’m building this to help people in their daily life and to take important life decisions – nudging them everyday towards a solution that isn’t temporary. A spiritual system for achievement and meaning in life.”

Collaboration with Suniel Shetty

As part of its launch, BGFA is proud to announce its collaboration with actor Suniel Shetty. Known for his longstanding commitment to holistic health, Shetty introduces BGFA as tool for mental strength with a powerful quote from Chapter 6, Shloka 6 of the Bhagavad Gita:

“The mind is the best friend of the one who has conquered it, but the greatest enemy of one who has failed to conquer it.”

Highlights of the BGFA Platform

A New Category: Faith-Tech:

Just as health-tech transformed how we track our bodies, BGFA is redefining how we discover our true selves.

By using immersive storytelling, BGFA is making ancient wisdom appealing, accessible and highly engaging for modern seekers – opening up a new avenue for spiritual growth and mental resilience for this generation of people.

Growing Digital Presence: 300K+ followers on Instagram in under 18 months.

Widespread Adoption: Users from over 100+ cities across India.

World-Class Animations: Animation developed in partnership with M2 Animations, an award-winning international studio.

Availability & Access: The BGFA Book + App experience is now available to order across India. Users can scan QR codes within the book to access a library of videos covering every verse in the Gita.