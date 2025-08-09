loanDepot Promotes Tom Fiddler to President of Retail Lending and Dan Peña to President of Partnership Lending

IRVINE, Calif., August 09, 2025 –– loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE: LDI) (together with its subsidiaries, “loanDepot” or the “Company”), today announced it has promoted two of its key executive leaders into new roles expected to help the company drive top line growth, return to profitability and regain market share. Tom Fiddler will oversee all Retail loan production in a newly established position as President of Retail Lending. His responsibilities will include those of Executive Vice President of Retail Production John Bianchi, who is departing the Company. Dan Peña, who is currently Executive Vice President of National Joint Ventures, will serve as President of Partnership Lending.