Bybit TradFi Perpetuals Extend 24/7 Exposure to Over 200 Global Equities and Pre-IPO Assets

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is pleased to announce TradFi Perpetual Contracts now offer over 200 curated TradFi-themed listings, marking one of the highest quality coverage of TradFi derivatives exposure available on a crypto-native platform. The lineup now spans equities, ETFs, precious metals, indices, and oil, with coverage extending across premium US, Hong Kong, South Korean and other equities markets.

Listing Strategy: the Best Global Opportunities and the Latest Market Trends

Bybit is expanding its TradFi offering as it builds a broader, always-on trading environment connecting mature crypto infrastructure with global financial markets. One of Bybit’s strongest suits traditionally, the perpetual contracts product line is centered around listing quality, timeliness, and access to global opportunities.

Since introducing TradFi Perpetual Contracts in April 2026, Bybit has added new weekly listings, building out a product suite of a total of 200+ high-quality, high-potential TradFi Perpetual listings, with a lineup of coveted assets such as gold, silver, crude oil, technology sectors across Asia and North America, global indices, ETFs, inverse ETFs, semiconductors, and artificial intelligence. The expansion reflects sustained trader demand for accessible multi-market, multi-asset exposure on a familiar interface, and with leverage tools. Bybit TradFi Perpetuals enable traders to respond to market-moving events around the clock, including during hours when the physical exchanges are closed.

Alongside standard equities and ETFs, Bybit has introduced pre-IPO TradFi perpetuals, giving traders exposure to high-profile private companies ahead of public listings. The latest lineup includes Unitree Robotics, a leading humanoid robotics developer, and Moonshot AI, the company behind the Kimi AI assistant. Pre-IPO perpetuals extend Bybit’s TradFi Perpetuals beyond publicly traded names, capturing demand for exposure to companies at the center of the AI and robotics investment cycle well before formal listings.

The expansion takes place as interest in AI infrastructure, robotics and cross-border equity access continues to shape both traditional and digital asset markets. By combining established large-cap names with pre-IPO access and multi-region ETF coverage, Bybit’s TradFi Perpetuals give traders a single, comprehensive venue to build diversified, round-the-clock exposure. With Bybit TradFi Perpetuals, this level of access no longer requires multiple brokerage relationships across different time zones and regulatory jurisdictions.

Bybit TradFi Perpetuals: Trading Movements and Exposure With Agility

Financial innovation such as TradFi Perpetuals allows traders to navigate the evolving global markets with unprecedented flexibility and access. Within one platform and account, users can plan strategies around price movements and gain sector exposure to some of the most traded TradFi assets from NASDAQ to KOSPI, without having to own and manage actual shares.

TradFi Perpetual Contracts are USDT-denominated and USDT-settled derivatives that track the price of the underlying asset. Offering up to 100x leverage and competitive rates and fees, Bybit traders can gain price exposure and trade market movements without holding the underlying shares directly. Combined with Bybit’s deep market depth and powerful trading infrastructure, this structure removes the custody, brokerage account and market-hour constraints associated with owning shares outright, while still allowing traders to express a directional view, hedge existing exposure or diversify across regions and asset classes from within their existing Bybit account.

Terms and conditions apply. Trading carries risk. For more information about Bybit TradFi Perpetuals, users may explore: What are TradFi Perpetuals on Bybit? Trading traditional markets 24/7

#Bybit / #NewFinancialPlatform

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