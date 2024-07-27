Carisk Partners Named to Modern Healthcare Best Places to Work 2024

Miami, FL, July 27, 2024 — Carisk Partners, a specialty risk transfer and care coordination company, has again been selected by Modern Healthcare as a 2024 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. This is the fourth consecutive year Carisk has received this recognition, further demonstrating its commitment and ability to deliver employee satisfaction.

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized as one of the best places to work in healthcare. This award is a testament to our team’s dedication, passion, and commitment to creating a positive and supportive work environment,” states Joseph Berardo Jr. Carisk CEO and Board Chairman. “Our team is our greatest asset, and we believe that when our employees thrive, our business thrives. Culture is everything!”

Carisk employees’ commitment to patients furthers their ability to ‘do well, by doing good’, a core value and motivator of the organization. Among many benefits, Carisk employees declare improved quality of life, healthcare benefits, and growth opportunities as driving factors for job satisfaction.

“With all the economic uncertainty, staffing challenges, and folks wanting more flexible work setups, every company has to get clever about how they attract and hold onto talent,” noted Dan Peres, President of Modern Healthcare. “The winners of the 2024 Best Places to Work awards really get it. They show us how vital it is to understand what employees want and need right now. With healthcare shifting so much, finding the right people is a top priority, and the winners know that keeping their team happy is the key to business success.”

Modern Healthcare will publish a special supplement featuring a ranked list of all the winners along with the October 14, 2024, issue of MH magazine.