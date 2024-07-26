Bengaluru, India, July 26, 2024 – Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, India’s leading chain of mother and childcare and fertility care group of hospitals hosted its first-ever offline event dedicated to celebrating the remarkable journeys of families who have experienced successful IVF deliveries with us. As part of the IVF Day 2024 Campaign, this exclusive gathering took place at our Jayanagar center in Bengaluru.

The primary aim of this event was to highlight Cloudnine’s unparalleled commitment to providing integrated care from fertility treatments to maternity and childcare. This celebration brought together families who have trusted Cloudnine throughout their journey from fertility to pregnancy and baby delivery, underscoring our dedication to fostering healthy mothers and happy babies.

The day was filled with family friendly activities including games and a photobooth was set up to capture memorable moments with family and doctors with themed props and backgrounds. Event started with live singing and music by a guitarist which set a perfect tone to the event. Personalized caricatures were done by a talented caricature artist whose unique artistic flair gave the families a special memento to take home.