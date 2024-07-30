Dassault Systèmes today announced that Anisotropic, a technology company specializing in aerospace and defense (A&D) composite parts for satellites, is using its 3DEXPERIENCE platform. This collaboration aims at transforming composite material testing for the aerospace and defense sectors, enhancing Anisotropic’s product development lifecycle, and driving innovation in composite materials.

Anisotropic faced significant challenges in testing various composite material combinations manually, leading to time-consuming and expensive processes. Utilizing open-source CAD software with limited capabilities compounded their issues, hindering project delivery timelines and integration efforts. As a late entrant in the competitive aerospace and defense market, Anisotropic sought to assert its dominance through innovation and efficiency.

Dassault Systèmes assisted Anisotropic in achieving their goals by providing learning experiences on software interfaces through an online learning portal. This aided in website navigation for training and community access, managing projects using the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, and facilitating social media-like discussions for continuous information exchange. This collaboration targeted efficiencies such as getting it right the first time and saving time by ensuring stakeholders had access to reliable, centralized data for informed decision-making, eliminating discrepancies, and fostering trust and accountability.

Efforts to reduce waste and achieve sustainability included clear naming conventions for project files, utilizing the platform’s version control features, and encouraging active participation in discussions to maintain information flow. The 3DEXPERIENCE platform provided a single source of truth for all project data, ensuring accuracy and eliminating inconsistencies, with project files, models, simulations, and discussions stored in one place. Version control maintained data integrity, and user permissions controlled access. Discussion forums, Q&A sections, and task management tools facilitated communication and information exchange among stakeholders, enabling team members to see changes instantly and promoting a dynamic and unified workflow.