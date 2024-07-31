New Delhi, July 31st, 2024 – KAZO, the iconic fashion brand, renowned for its versatile designs and exceptional quality, proudly announces the grand opening of Details by KAZO’s new store in Udaipur, at Nexus Celebration Mall. The announcement is a strategic move to elevate its brand presence and resonate deeply with fashion-forward consumers seeking stylish, trendy, and elegant accessories.

Details by KAZO continues its strategic expansion across India, marking significant milestones with the opening of multiple new exclusive brand outlets. Starting with its inaugural store in Kamla Nagar, Delhi, the brand has since expanded to Rajouri Garden, Delhi; Airia Mall in Gurgaon; and Mall of India in Noida. Details by KAZO’s newly opened store in Udaipur city cover an expansive area, boasting a spacious layout crafted to elevate the in-store shopping experience. The thoughtfully crafted interior optimizes space utilization with two side-view walls that draw customers deeper into the store, effectively highlighting the latest collections. This design not only provides an appealing aesthetic but also creates a welcoming environment for customers to explore the new collection with ease.

Mr. Deepak Aggarwal, Founder & CEO at KAZO, sharing his excitement about the new store launch said “We are thrilled about the launch of our new Details by KAZO store. This opening marks a significant milestone in our journey to bring cutting-edge fashion to our valued customers. Our store in Udaipur reflects our commitment to expanding our reach and offering a wide range of trendy yet chic accessories. At KAZO, we believe that fashion is not just about special occasions but a daily celebration of individual expression. With Details by KAZO, we aim to provide unique and versatile accessories that resonate with fashion enthusiasts. We are confident that our new store will be warmly embraced by consumers and will soon become the preferred destination for those seeking contemporary accessories.”

As the premier destination for fashion accessories catering to women aged 16-45, Details by KAZO offers a diverse array of categories under one roof. Looking ahead, the brand plans to open more than five stores in the coming year, reinforcing its commitment to providing high-quality accessories and exceptional shopping experiences nationwide. Ensuring accessibility and convenience for discerning customers, Details by KAZO products are available at KAZO exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) and shop-in-shop counters (SIS) in 70+ cities pan India, as well as through the meticulously crafted online platforms. Explore the various offerings seamlessly via the user-friendly website www.kazo.com, dedicated mobile app, and on popular multi-channel platforms including Myntra, Ajio, Nykaa Fashion, Amazon, Tata Cliq, Flipkart, Shoppers Stop, and more.

The brand is committed to providing unmatched convenience and accessibility for valued customers, both online and offline. Explore the latest trends in accessories and experience the art of everyday glamour firsthand. Discover how Details by KAZO can elevate your style and complement your wardrobe effortlessly.