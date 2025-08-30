Dr. Bhargav Mallappa Appointed Janata Party National Secretary (Organisation) for Five Southern States

#Appointment reflects recognition of his leadership and organisational work in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

New Delhi, August 30, 2025:

Dr. Bhargav Mallappa, a young leader known for his grassroots commitment and organisational abilities, has been formally appointed as the National Secretary (Organisation) of the Janata Party, in charge of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. The appointment was made by Janata Party National President Navneet Chaturvedi at a ceremony held at the Constitution Club of India.

Expressing his gratitude, Dr. Mallappa said, “I thank the leadership of the Janata Party, especially President Navneet Chaturvedi ji, for placing their trust in me. I am committed to working with full dedication to expand the organisation in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, and to serve the people with honesty and accountability.”

He further added, “My focus will be on expanding grassroots outreach, empowering local leadership, and building a strong, united organisation that reflects the aspirations of the people of South India. With the guidance of our national leadership, I will work with dedication to advance the values of the Janata Party and bring meaningful change in society.”

Dr. Mallappa also serves as the National Deputy Chairman of the National Bharat Sevak Samaj (NBSS) and has earned recognition for his achievements at just 25 years of age. His active engagement in public service, focus on youth participation, and proven organisational skills have made him one of the most promising young political leaders working for social and political change in southern India.

Speaking on the occasion, Janata Party President Mr. Navneet Chaturvedi said, “The Janata Party is moving forward with a clear vision of organisational growth and public service. We are pleased to appoint Dr. Bhargav Mallappa to this important responsibility. His dedication and experience will help us strengthen the party in southern India and take our message directly to the people.”