Dr. Bhargav Mallappa Meets Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Dinesh Sharma, Discusses Nation-Building and Public Service

New Delhi, July 17, 2026

Dr. Bhargav Mallappa, National Chairman and Founder of the Akhila Sevak Samaj Council (ASSC), met Dr. Dinesh Sharma, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) from Uttar Pradesh and former Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, during a courtesy meeting in New Delhi.

The meeting focused on issues related to national development, public welfare, youth empowerment, and the importance of strengthening social initiatives through collaborative efforts. Both leaders exchanged views on the role of community organisations in supporting inclusive growth and contributing to India’s development.

Dr. Bhargav Mallappa appreciated Dr. Sharma’s contribution to public life and his long-standing commitment to education, governance, and nation-building. He said that meaningful dialogue between policymakers and social organisations is essential for addressing the aspirations of the people and creating lasting impact at the grassroots level.

Speaking after the meeting, Dr. Bhargav Mallappa said, “It was an honour to meet Dr. Dinesh Sharma ji and exchange thoughts on issues concerning public service and national development. His vast administrative experience and dedication to education and governance continue to inspire many.”

The Akhila Sevak Samaj Council (ASSC) continues to work across the country to promote social welfare, community development, youth engagement, and initiatives that contribute to nation-building through collective participation.