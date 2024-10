Empowering Change: ANSR Launches Foundation for Underrepresented Communities

Bengaluru, 22nd October, 2024: ANSR, the market leader in setting up global centers for the world’s top enterprises, is thrilled to launch the ANSR Foundation. Starting with a series of programs for children and young adults, the foundation’s long-term goal is to impact economic disparity and gender equality while fostering a new generation of technology trailblazers.

Since its founding, ANSR has created over 150,000 jobs in India and brought in more than $2B in investments. The company has a strong track record of increasing participation of women in the workforce and to creating a more equitable and inclusive tech ecosystem.

“ANSR Foundation is committed to creating a world where we can dismantle barriers for underserved communities. Through the Foundation we are taking impactful steps to empower today’s youth and both men and women by providing them with scholarships and resources to pursue education in technology, regardless of background and gender,” said Lalit Ahuja, CEO of ANSR.

The ANSR Foundation is embarking on a variety of programs, including:

STEM-dedicated classrooms: Engaging classrooms with STEM-focused programs and teachers have been set up in selected Bengaluru schools in collaboration with NGO partners Mantra4Change and Let’s Do Some Good. This hands-on approach aims to provide young people with a more innovative future and the skills and confidence needed to thrive in the tech industry.

Scholarships: ANSR Foundation has recently with the prestigious Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani and has created scholarships and a PhD fellowship for students, a commitment spearheaded by ANSR CEO and BITS Pilani alumni Lalit Ahuja.

ANSR Gives Back: Volunteer programs currently encourage ANSR employees and their families to come together and engage with communities in a meaningful way. Other upcoming programs include mentorship guidance and support from experienced staff alongside internships within the organization for aspiring professionals. The foundation will offer training programs to help individuals develop the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in competitive tech careers.