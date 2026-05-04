Enjoy Brunch with your Mother at Food Exchange, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre

Some moments deserve more than just a ‘thank you’. This Mother’s Day, take the time to celebrate the love, care, and countless little things that make moms so special with a brunch that’s as warm and meaningful as she is. At Food Exchange, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, ‘A Toast to Mom’ is designed to bring families closer, creating space for laughter, stories, and moments that truly matter.

Set in a welcoming, beautifully styled space with soft live music in the background, the experience is all about slowing down and being present. The brunch features a thoughtfully curated spread of comforting favourites, indulgent dishes, and sweet treats because every mom deserves to be spoiled, even if just for an afternoon.

Whether it’s sharing old memories over a meal, capturing new ones, or simply sitting together without a rush, Novotel makes it easy to turn this day into something truly special. It’s not just about the food, it’s about celebrating her, appreciating her, and making her feel as loved as she makes everyone else feel, every single day.

Event Details:

Venue: Food Exchange, Novotel Mumbai

Date: 10th May 2026

Timing: 12:30 PM – 4:00 PM