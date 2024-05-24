ESAF Bank opens new corporate office Annex in Mumbai

Mumbai, 24.05.2024: ESAF Small Finance Bank, one of the leading small finance banks in India, has opened its new Corporate Office Annex in Mumbai. The office was inaugurated by Satish K Marathe, Director, Central Board of Reserve Bank of India. Shaji K V Chairman, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) was the guest of honour, K Paul Thomas, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ESAF Bank, presided over the function. The new office is located at Adani Inspire in the G Block of the Bandra-Kurla Complex, one of the city’s key business hubs.

New office is expected to play a pivotal role towards enhancing the bank’s operational efficiency and presence in the financial hub of India. This new office is a testament to our commitment to expanding our footprint and serving our customers more effectively. We are excited about the opportunities this new location will bring in terms of growth and service excellence said K. Paul Thomas, Managing Director and CEO of ESAF Small Finance Bank.

Milind Anant Kale, Chairman, Cosmos Co-Operative Bank, Ravi Venkatraman, Director, Hari Velloor, Executive Vice President, Hemant Tamta, Executive Vice President, Bosco Joseph, Senior Vice President, Sreekanth C. K., Head, Marketing & PR of ESAF Small Finance Bank and senior bank officials were also spoke on the occasion.