Expectation from Union Budget 2024 for the EV Battery & Recycling Sector

Mr. Rajesh Gupta, Founder & Director, Recyclekaro

The upcoming budget holds a pivotal role in steering India towards a sustainable future by fostering the growth of battery recycling. The circular economy’s cornerstone, battery recycling, addresses mineral scarcity and reinforces our supply chains, paving the way for self-sufficiency in battery materials. While regulations like the Electronics Waste Management Rule and Batteries Management Rule have strengthened the recycling industry, persistent challenges call for solutions. To further empower this sector, streamlined recycling policies and incentives for pioneering waste management solutions are imperative.

The rapidly growing adoption of electric vehicles is a catalyst for the EV battery recycling industry. Initiatives such as FAME, PLI, and other incentives should be amplified to fuel this momentum. A tailored PLI scheme dedicated to lithium-ion battery recycling will be a game-changer, amplifying the sector’s growth while advancing India’s sustainability goals. As we approach the budget, investing in these strategic measures will not only invigorate the recycling industry but also cement India’s position as a global leader in sustainable practices.