Aalekh Foundation, Gorakhnath Temple Trust, and Bint Technology Partner

New Delhi, January 23, 2024 – Aalekh Foundation, in collaboration with the Gorakhnath Temple Trust authorities and Bint Technology, is proud to announce the initiation of a transformative project for the restoration and maintenance of Ram Talab, a historic water body nestled within the grounds of the revered Shri Gorakhnath Temple in Katwaria Sarai, Sanjay Van area. This momentous initiative, conducted under the auspices of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), signifies a collaborative effort to preserve and enhance our eco-cultural heritage.

Steeped in history dating back to the Treta Yuga during the revered Lord Rama’s time, Ram Talab holds immense sacred significance. Legend has it that Shri Gorakhnath himself urged local villagers to excavate this blessed pond, imbuing it with divine sanctity.

Under the visionary guidance of Dr. Rennie Joyy, the Founder & Managing Director of Aalekh Foundation, renowned for its environmental dedication, this project takes a significant leap toward the sustainable rejuvenation of Ram Talab. Dr. Joyy’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding cultural and ecological legacies has been the driving force behind the Aalekh Foundation’s impactful endeavors.

Bint Technology, led by Mr. Binu Kunnumal, brings its innovative technologies to the table, ensuring the effective cleanup and long-term sustainability of the water body. This collaboration beautifully underscores the fusion of tradition and modernity, harmonizing historical reverence with cutting-edge environmental stewardship.

Lakshmi Menon Bhatia, who has been actively involved in this project since 2022, has played a vital role in its development. Her years of experience as a Global-level International Corporate Executive, coupled with her expertise in environmental sustainability initiatives, make her an invaluable asset to the team. Aalekh Foundation is proud to associate with her as a Strategic Advisor.

Commenced on January 21, 2024, this project coincides with the auspicious occasion of the Ram Mandir opening in Ayodhya on January 22. This synchronicity adds a symbolic layer to the initiative, blending cultural celebrations with a dedication to environmental sustainability.

As a DDA-mandated project, the restoration and maintenance of Ram Talab exemplifies a shared commitment to heritage conservation and environmental responsibility. We invite you to join us in covering this monumental endeavor and showcasing the convergence of public and private efforts for the greater good.