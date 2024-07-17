Experience the Thrill of the Jurassic Era at the Mall of Dehradun

Dehradun, 17 July 2024: The Mall of Dehradun brings an exhilarating experience of the Jurassic era through “The Great Dino Adventure” campaign, featuring larger-than-life dinosaur replicas placed strategically within the mall setting. Running from 13th July to 1st September 2024, the setup is inspired by Jurassic Park, creating an immersive ambience with dinosaur-themed activation throughout the mall to engage and thrill visitors.

The attractions include a ferocious Carnotaurus (Horned T-Rex), soaring Pterodactyls, a fascinating Dilophosaurus in the Main Atrium, and a towering Brachiosaurus in the Ground-Floor Atrium. Additionally, the event boasts interactive and fun activities for children in the Kids Activity Setup on the ground floor and majestic Pterodactyls suspended from the ceiling.

Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director, Pacific Group, expressed his delight, stating , “This dinosaur-themed activation is designed to transform the mall environment into an exciting and educational experience for visitors of all ages. We aim to offer a unique and memorable attraction to families with children and dinosaur enthusiasts, positioning our mall as a destination for family-friendly entertainment.”

On weekends, visitors can enjoy costumed Raptor performances and can participate in a variety of engaging activities, such as making dino headbands, dino origami, dino fossil rocks, dino hatching eggs, dino candles, dino puppets, and dino fridge magnets.