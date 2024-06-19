Fieldcode to Showcase Advanced Field Service Solutions at Field Service Europe 2024

Nürnberg, Germany, June 19, 2024 –Fieldcode, a leading global provider of field service management (FSM) solutions, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming Field Service Europe conference, taking place from October 28-30, 2024, at the Hotel Okura Amsterdam in Amsterdam, Netherlands. This premier conference gathers over 350 cross-industry European service, support, and customer success executives to discuss the latest trends, challenges, and advancements in the field service sector.

Fieldcode’s FSM solutions are designed to meet the demands of today’s dynamic field service environment. At the event, Fieldcode will demonstrate its comprehensive suite of tools, showcasing advanced dispatching capabilities, mobile workforce enhancements, and powerful analytics, all geared towards real-time service excellence. Additionally, Fieldcode will present an industry-first feature that incorporates engineer speed and proficiency into automated dispatching, leading to optimized task planning and routing.

Fieldcode is also particularly excited to highlight its biggest differentiator – the innovative pay-per-event pricing model. This model allows field service companies to align costs with actual usage, offering a cost-effective, transparent, and scalable solution. It ensures that customers pay only for the services they need, positioning Fieldcode as a notable player in the field service management industry. The booth at the event will provide attendees an opportunity to explore the details of this pioneering pricing structure and gain insights into how it can optimize their field service operations.

“Our team is thrilled to be part of Field Service Europe 2024,” said Matthias Lübko, CEO of Fieldcode. ” We are excited to showcase our unique pay-per-event model and connect with industry leaders to explore new opportunities for collaboration and growth and drive the future of field service.”

Event attendees are invited to visit Fieldcode’s booth, where they can experience live demonstrations of the platform’s capabilities, interact with the technology, and discuss their specific field service challenges with knowledgeable Fieldcode representatives.

In addition to exhibiting, Fieldcode will actively contribute to thought-provoking demo sessions and discussions focusing on the future of field service, the impact of AI and machine learning on service delivery, and strategies for achieving excellence in customer service.