Rajnish Rohatgi takes the reins of Orchid AMS as Chief Executive Officer

New Delhi, 19 June 2024: Orchid Pharma (NSE/BSE), Chennai-based, a leading pharmaceutical company catering across the pharmaceutical value chain (discovery to delivery) with expertise in R&D and marketing, has announced the appointment of Chief Executive Officer , Rajnish Rohatgi . He will be responsible for setting up a new division focused on promoting the rational use of anti-infectives, to favourably impact a key aspect of Indian public health. Pharma (NSE/BSE), Chennai-based, a leading pharmaceutical company catering across the pharmaceutical value chain (discovery to delivery) with expertise in R&D and marketing, has announced the appointment of. He will be responsible for setting up a new division focused on promoting the rational use of anti-infectives, to favourably impact a key aspect of Indian public health.

Rajnish is a seasoned leader and strategic thinker with over 35 years of experience in steering both B2C and B2B product and service businesses across sectors including consumer goods and healthcare. He has held prominent positions at prominent companies like Unilever, Max Hospital, and Becton Dickinson, where his visionary leadership and entrepreneurial acumen delivered significant impact.

Commenting on the appointment, Manish Dhanuka Managing Director, Orchid Pharma said, “ Rajnish ’s appointment as CEO marks an exciting new chapter for Orchid Pharma. His wealth of experience will come handly in driving our company towards the chosen path and eventual success. We are confident that under Rajnish ‘s leadership, Orchid will continue to innovate, develop and grow within the competitive pharmaceutical business.”

In 2022-23 Rajnish consulted with Orchid Pharma and was instrumental in developing a unique strategy and business plan focused on entering the domestic formulations market, with a range of antibiotics. Recognizing his exceptional expertise, Orchid Pharma invited him to join full-time, undertaking the challenge of building a successful business from the ground up.

Commenting on his new role, Rajnish Rohatgi said, “I am delighted to join Orchid Pharma at this specific juncture in its lifescycle as Orchid is poised for remarkable growth in the pharmaceutical sector. Moreover, there is a solid purpose that we will be driving – promoting rational use of antibiotics, thereby positively impacting Anti-Microbial Resistance (AMR), a crucial aspect of Indian public health. I am looking forward to building and leading the team towards achieving new milestones and making meaningful contributions to healthcare in India.”