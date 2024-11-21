FIL Industries Champions PPP for Sustainable Agriculture at CII AgroTech India 2024

21st November 2024 Srinagar | Lucknow, India FIL Industries Private Limited, a diversified business enterprise recently participated in the 16th Edition of Confederation of Indian Industry “CII AgroTech India – Krishi Bharat’. This was held from 15-18th November 2024 at Vrindavan Grounds, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the event.

CII’s flagship initiative in agro technology, featured a large exhibition and knowledge sessions that attracted global participation, as well as significant involvement from the Indian agriculture and farming sectors including FIL Industries. This year’s theme was ‘Harvesting Innovation for Sustainable Agriculture’.

With a prime focus on accelerating the growth of agriculture and food processing through technological interventions, sustainable practices, knowledge sharing, and farmer engagement, it aimed to foster strategic partnerships and provide substantial opportunities to strengthen bilateral agri-trade relationships and drive new engagements in the sector.

A key highlight was the International Pavilion and Netherlands was the partner country at this edition. The pavilion showcased the expertise of overseas participants in agriculture, agri-technology, and food processing. It helped facilitate networking and business linkages with Indian counterparts and the farming community, exploring potential collaborations.

As an associate sponsor, FIL Industries projected itself as an end-to-end player in the agriculture value chain. Brochures and information on FIL’s Crop Protection, Crop Nutrition, Apple Cluster, Post Harvest Management, FMCG, and FILAVAL [rootstock nursery] businesses were disseminated. Visitors were also provided with samples of apple juice concentrate, fruit juices, cocoa powder, crop protection and crop nutrition products.

Mr Syed Junaid Altaf, Chairman, CII J&K and Group Executive Director, FIL Industries Private Limited participated in the inaugural session of the event and the CEO Roundtable on “Future of Farming” which also brought together several industry CEOs and policy makers to discuss the transformative potential of cutting-edge technologies like precision agriculture, AI, and IoT, alongside sustainable farming practices.