Hyderabad, June 13, 2024…The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI), 107 years old and one of India’s most dynamic regional chambers, announced its next edition of Excellence Awards. The entries are open now and are invited from entrepreneurs for their work done in Telangana.

The awards will be presented by the Chief Minister of Telangana, Mr Revanth Reddy Garu. Mr Meela Jayadev, President of FTCCI said.

The awards promote the spirit of entrepreneurship. These were initiated in 1974 and are continued year after year uninterruptedly, announced Mr Meela Jayadev, President of FTCCI, addressing a press conference at Federation House in Red Hills on Thursday.

Suresh Kumar Singhal, Senior Vice President of FTCCI informed that FTCCI as an apex body of Industry, Commerce and Trade recognizes those companies known for quality production, excellent growth and those who contribute to the GDP of the state will be chosen for the awards.

Awards have more credibility when instituted by distinguished organizations like FTCCI. The award will boost morale, improve quality, and production, and earn good recognition for the company, added Meela Jayadev.

The jury is headed by Sri Mr. Karunendra S. Jasti, Chairman, of the FTCCI Excellence Awards Committee, Chairman and Ramakanth Inani as Co-Chairman. Speaking on the occasion he said, these awards are different as they are given by the apex body of trade in the state of Telangana. Hence, are highly sought after and respected. The awards are judged by a jury composed of Justice Sri Challa Kodanda Ram, M Gopal Krishna, IAS & Ajay Mishra, IAS; Uday B Desai, Founding Director IIT Hyd and Ms. Vanitha Datla, MD of Elico. A recognition by FTCCI is highly rewarded and recognized, he added.

Some of the areas where awards will be given are Exports, Marketing, Innovation, R&D Technology, Information Technology, Employee Welfare, Aerospace and Defence, Tourism Promotion, Individuals – Scientist/Engineer, Woman Entrepreneur, Differently Abled Person and Social Entrepreneur, shared Mr. Ramakath Inani.

Mr. Jasti informed me that the ‘Start-Up’ category was instituted last year. This year two new categories added are Digital Transformation by Enterprises and ESG performance to go along with the sustainable development goals which make up 21 categories in total.

The committee is hopeful of getting 200 entries. There is a nominal entry fee. The fee is exempted for two categories under the Outstanding Self-Sustaining Effort by a Differently Abled Person Award category and the Science & Engineering Category added by Mr Jasti.

Srinivas Garimella, Chairman of the Industrial Development Committee who spoke virtually said that the entire process is digitized and it will be very transparent.