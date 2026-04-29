Ganga Expressway inauguration in Hardoi turns into a public celebration, massive crowd gathers

New Delhi, Apr 29: On the historic occasion of the inauguration of the Ganga Expressway, the event in Hardoi transformed into a public celebration as soon as Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath arrived on the stage. With their arrival, thousands of people spontaneously stood up from their seats, and the entire pandal echoed with slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”, “Jai Shri Ram”, “Ganga Maiya Ki Jai” and “Har Har Gange”.

The chants of “Modi-Modi” and “Yogi-Yogi” rising from the crowd further energized the atmosphere. Witnessing this warm welcome, both the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister greeted the public with folded hands and smiles. Other distinguished guests present on the stage also bowed in respect to the people and acknowledged their enthusiasm.

Despite the intense heat, the excitement of people who had arrived from distant districts was remarkable. This confluence of development and faith turned the environment into a celebration, where every face appeared eager to witness this historic moment.

While some people were raising their hands in greeting, many were busy capturing these memorable moments on their mobile phones.

The entire scene at the venue conveyed a strong sense that the Ganga Expressway is not merely a project, but a celebration of public aspirations and a new journey of development that people had been waiting for a long time.