J.P. Nadda to Inaugurate 10th National Public Health Innovation Summit in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Apr 29 (BNP): Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare J.P. Nadda will inaugurate the 10th National Summit on Good and Replicable Practices and Innovations in Public Health Systems in Chandigarh on April 30, with the two-day event scheduled to continue till May 1, 2026.

The summit is being organised by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, as a flagship platform to showcase innovative, impactful, and scalable public health practices adopted by various States and Union Territories.

The inaugural session will be attended by Nayab Singh Saini, Chief Minister of Haryana, and Arti Singh Rao, Haryana’s Health and Family Welfare Minister, along with senior officials from the Centre and state governments.

Participants will include Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries (Health), Mission Directors, nodal officers under the National Health Mission (NHM), and senior representatives from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Delegates from the National Health Systems Resource Centre (NHSRC) and Regional Resource Centre–North East (RRC-NE) are also expected to attend.

Officials said the summit aims to promote cross-learning among states by recognising successful initiatives and encouraging replication of proven healthcare models across the country.

The annual event provides a platform for states and UTs to present evidence-based, technology-driven, and outcome-oriented interventions that have led to measurable improvements in healthcare delivery and public health outcomes.

Since its launch in 2013, the summit has emerged as an important forum for sharing best practices and innovations in India’s healthcare system.