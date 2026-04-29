Tribeny Rai’s ‘Shape of Momo’ Creates History with Triple International Honours!

Los Angeles[US], Apr 29 (BNP): Filmmaker Tribeny Rai’s acclaimed film “Shape of Momo” has earned international recognition by securing triple honours at film festivals in Los Angeles and the Indie Meme Film Festival.

At the prestigious Indie Meme Film Festival, the film created history by winning both the Jury Award and the Audience Choice Award, becoming the first film in the festival’s history to receive both top honours simultaneously.

The remarkable achievement highlights the film’s strong critical acclaim as well as its popularity among audiences.

In addition to its success at Indie Meme, the film also received recognition at a film event in Los Angeles, completing a memorable hat-trick of honours on the global stage.

“Shape of Momo” has been praised for its compelling storytelling, unique cultural narrative, and emotional depth, helping it connect with viewers across different backgrounds.

The triple win is being seen as a proud moment for Indian independent cinema, especially for emerging voices bringing regional stories to international platforms.

Film enthusiasts and critics have lauded Tribeny Rai’s achievement, noting that such global recognition will inspire more diverse and original storytelling from India.