Apollo Hospitals Scales Integrated Geriatric Care with ‘Seniors First’ Expansion Across Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Karnataka Apr 29: Apollo Hospitals, Bengaluru, today announced the expansion of Apollo Seniors First, a comprehensive geriatric care program designed exclusively for senior citizens, marking a significant step toward more structured and coordinated elder care in India. Following its initial rollout at Bannerghatta Road, the program will now be available across Apollo Hospitals’ Jayanagar, Sheshadripuram, and Sarjapur units, expanding access to integrated senior care across the city.

The launch also commemorates one year of the program at Bannerghatta, where it has helped establish a more continuous and patient-centric approach to senior healthcare—moving beyond episodic treatment toward long-term health management and recovery support.

At a time when India’s elderly population is growing rapidly, healthcare systems continue to face challenges in addressing the complex and evolving needs of seniors. Many older adults live with multiple chronic conditions, require frequent hospital visits, and depend on fragmented care systems that often lack coordination between hospital, home, and follow-up care. This gap not only impacts clinical outcomes but also places a significant burden on caregivers and families.

It is within this context that Seniors First has been designed—as a structured, multidisciplinary program that brings together preventive care, proactive wellness, and post-procedure recovery into a single, connected ecosystem. Built on Apollo’s four decades of clinical expertise, the program integrates multidisciplinary medical teams, personalized health plans, continuous monitoring, and seamless hospital-to-home transitions to support seniors at every stage of their healthcare journey.

Adding a clinical perspective, Dr. Steve Paul, Geriatric Specialist, noted, “Geriatric care requires a shift from reactive treatment to proactive and preventive health management. Seniors First is designed to anticipate risks, reduce complications, and provide structured recovery pathways, helping patients maintain independence and quality of life for longer.” Speaking on the expansion, Mr. Akshay Oleti, CEO, Karnataka Region, Apollo Hospitals, said, “With Seniors First, we are reimagining how care is delivered to senior citizens. The focus is on continuity—ensuring that care does not end at discharge but continues through recovery and long-term wellness. This integrated approach enables better health outcomes while also supporting families and caregivers.”

The program offers a comprehensive range of services that extend across the continuum of care—from preventive health assessments and personalized wellness plans to chronic disease management and rehabilitation following major medical procedures. Seniors recovering from orthopaedic surgeries such as knee and hip replacements, cardiac interventions including bypass surgery and angioplasty, neurological conditions such as stroke and Parkinson’s disease, and oncology treatments including chemotherapy and surgical recovery, benefit from structured care pathways tailored to their individual health status and level of frailty.

A key strength of Seniors First lies in its ability to deliver coordinated care beyond the hospital setting. The program brings together Apollo’s broader healthcare ecosystem—including hospital services, home healthcare, diagnostics, pharmacy support, and digital health platforms—ensuring continuity of care through every stage of treatment and recovery. Seniors and their caregivers are supported through dedicated helplines, concierge services, priority access to consultations and admissions, round-the-clock medical guidance, and emergency coordination, making care more accessible, responsive, and seamless.

By addressing longstanding gaps in geriatric care—particularly the lack of integration, limited home-based support, and absence of structured recovery programs—Apollo Seniors First sets a new benchmark for elder care delivery in India. With its expansion across Bengaluru, Apollo Hospitals reinforces its commitment to enabling seniors to age with dignity, independence, and confidence.