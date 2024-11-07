GHD Launches in India with Nykaa, Bringing Premium Haircare to the Nation

Mumbai, November, 2024: good hair days arrive in India! ghd (good hair day), the UK’s leading high-end professional hair styling brand, is making its much anticipated debut in India exclusively with Nykaa, India’s leading beauty and fashion destination. Join us from October 25 to 27 at Nykaaland 2.0, where ghd will take center stage, offering beauty enthusiasts an immersive experience with its innovative & award-winning beauty-tech styling tools, masterclasses and more!

Renowned worldwide for its advanced hair styling tools, ghd seamlessly blends cutting-edge technology with a sleek, user-friendly design, promising style without compromise and without extreme heat damage. With over two decades of expertise, the cult British brand has become the go-to choice for professionals and beauty enthusiasts alike, setting new standards in hair styling with breakthrough R&D direct from the ghd labs in Cambridge, UK. With over 20 years of expertise in heat styling, ghd tools all perform at the optimum styling temperature for hair, 185˚C, to deliver perfect results, with no extreme heat damage.

Best known for the iconic ghd styler, six of which sell every minute across the world, the ghd portfolio also includes award-winning wet-to-dry styling tools, professional hair dryers curling tongs and wands, innovative hot brushes; all crafted to deliver exceptional results while preserving the health of your hair, elevating every styling experience.

Get your hands on the bestsellers from ghd now!

● ghd Chronos: Experience a revolutionary transformation at your fingertips with the HDmotion-responsive™ technology, continuously adapting to your styling movements to deliver unrivaled heat monitoring accuracy & maintaining the ideal styling temperature of 185˚C for three times faster styling with up to 85% more shine. Achieve instant and superior styles that last for 24 hours, with 3x more breakage protection.

● ghd Duet Style: A revolution in beauty-tech & our biggest innovation ever. Backed by science & 9 years in the making – this is the first 2-in-1 hot air styler blending air & heated plate technologies to dry & style hair simultaneously, with no damage. Ground-breaking Air-fusion™ technology channels an ultra-concentrated airflow through a bespoke drying chamber, expertly designed to work in combination with 4 smart low-temperature styling plates to efficiently dry and straighten hair with just one tool. Infinity sensors predict your hair’s needs to maintain an optimal low styling temperature from root to tip, for best-in-class performance that respects your hair with no heat damage, sizzling or burning smell. Available for ₹41,000, this versatile tool allows for effortless wet-to-dry styling.

● ghd Helios: Lightweight professional hairdryer with aeroprecis™ technology for ultimate styling control and 30% more shine. This professional quality ghd hair dryer channels airflow through the longer-life, brushless DC motor to create a powerful airflow traveling at 120kmph. Concentrated through internal aerodynamics, this powerful but focused airflow empowers you to style with speed and control. The bespoke contoured nozzle focuses the airflow for precise styling, giving you 3x more hair alignment and smoother results, 9/10 agree. And for 24 hour volume hold pair the ghd Helios™ with ghd body goals – total volume foam. A high-performance hairdryer, engineered for quick drying without compromising shine.

● ghd Curve: The ghd curve® collection contains the break-through ultra-zone™ technology that guarantees the right curling temperature of 185°C. This is maintained across the whole barrel thanks to the latest in advanced technology recognising the section of hair and adapting to ensure the correct styling temperature at all times; delivering lasting curls that are formed fast and stay locked-in, while respecting the health of your hair. Pair the ghd curve® creative curl wand with ghd curly ever after – curl hold spray for 24 hour curl hold. Curlers , perfect for creating defined waves and curls.

Anchit Nayar, Executive Director and CEO, Nykaa Beauty said, “Today marks an exciting chapter for Nykaa as we proudly introduce ghd, one of the most sought-after hair styling brands, to India. At Nykaa, our mission is to democratize beauty, ensuring that everyone has access to the finest global brands right at their doorstep. ghd’s innovative and premium styling tools perfectly align with our vision of delivering exceptional quality and cutting-edge technology. We can’t wait for beauty enthusiasts to experience how these tools can transform their everyday styling, empowering them to achieve stunning salon-worthy looks.” Ross Leibbrandt, APAC Regional MD of GHD, said, “2024 is such a monumental year for ghd as we celebrate the introduction of the brand to Indian consumers in partnership with Nykaa, India’s leading beauty and fashion destination. We know that the Indian consumer is looking for brands that have trusted and advanced product technology and functionality. I am confident that they are going to be impressed with ghd, and that we can become the number one preferred hair styling tool brand in India. ghd is on a mission to become the go-to company for hair styling globally, by launching products in flourishing sub categories and striving to be the first-to-market with new and unexpected technology. Together with Nykaa Beauty, we will spare no effort in transforming lives with the power of ‘Good Hair Days.”

ghd’s commitment to excellence is further exemplified through its ghd Army, featuring four celebrity hairstylists, Yianni Tsapatori, Marce Pedrozo, Aanchal Morwani, and Florian Hurel, who will be the brand faces in India for the next couple of months. This initiative underscores ghd’s focus on professional styling and enhances its visibility in the market.