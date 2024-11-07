EaseMyTrip Teams Up with Hyperface to Revolutionize Customer Experience with Advanced Card Solutions

New Delhi, 07th November 2024 – EaseMyTrip.com one of India’s leading online travel platforms forms a strategic partnership with Hyperface, Asia’s First Credit Cards as a Service (CCaaS) platform. This collaboration aims to enhance EaseMyTrip’s card management capabilities by providing comprehensive card solutions for its existing and new customers.

Hyperface will provide EaseMyTrip support for the entire customer journey, from new customer onboarding to hyper-personalised campaigns for existing customers to elevate customer engagement through enhanced digital-first experiences.

The partnership will benefit EaseMyTrip’s co-branded credit and debit card programs in partnership with existing bank partners.

Beyond elevating existing card programs, EaseMyTrip and Hyperface are actively working towards launching new co-branded credit card programs. These initiatives are curated to benefit EaseMyTrip customers by offering tailored benefits and rewards.

Hyperface’s cutting-edge CCaaS platform offers a comprehensive solution for brands to launch, manage, and scale their credit card programs.