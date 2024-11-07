EaseMyTrip Teams Up with Hyperface to Revolutionize Customer Experience with Advanced Card Solutions

New Delhi, 07th November 2024 – EaseMyTrip.com one of India’s leading online travel platforms forms a strategic partnership with Hyperface, Asia’s First Credit Cards as a Service (CCaaS) platform. This collaboration aims to enhance EaseMyTrip’s card management capabilities by providing comprehensive card solutions for its existing and new customers.
Hyperface will provide EaseMyTrip support for the entire customer journey, from new customer onboarding to hyper-personalised campaigns for existing customers to elevate customer engagement through enhanced digital-first experiences.
The partnership will benefit EaseMyTrip’s co-branded credit and debit card programs in partnership with existing bank partners.
Beyond elevating existing card programs, EaseMyTrip and Hyperface are actively working towards launching new co-branded credit card programs. These initiatives are curated to benefit EaseMyTrip customers by offering tailored benefits and rewards.
Hyperface’s cutting-edge CCaaS platform offers a comprehensive solution for brands to launch, manage, and scale their credit card programs.
“We are excited to partner with Hyperface in our mission to deliver the best possible financial products to our customers. This collaboration is a significant step towards enhancing our card programs and ensuring our customers benefit from a seamless, value-added experience,” said Mr Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip.
“Our partnership with EaseMyTrip is a testament to our commitment to solving real-world challenges with innovative card solutions. We look forward to partnering with EaseMyTrip deliver best-in-class card experiences to their customers and supporting their growth in the global market,” said Mr Ramanathan RV, Co-Founder & CEO, of Hyperface.