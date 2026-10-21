Govinda Sets Jharpada Durga Puja Pandal Abuzz With Signature Dance Moves in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Oct 21: Bollywood actor Govinda brought his trademark energy, charisma and dance moves to the Durga Puja celebrations at Jharpada in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, delighting fans and adding a touch of Bollywood glamour to the festive atmosphere.

The ‘Hero No. 1’ star visited the puja pandal to seek the blessings of Goddess Durga before making his appearance on stage. His lively performance, including a dance with an Ollywood actress, drew attention from the audience and became a highlight of the celebrations.

Known for his distinctive dancing style, impeccable comic timing and popular screen presence, Govinda entertained the gathering with his characteristic flair, blending the festive spirit of Durga Puja with the excitement of a celebrity appearance.

Govinda Expresses Love for Odisha

Beyond the celebrations, the actor spoke warmly about Odisha’s cultural heritage and the affection he has received from people in the state over the years.

Describing Odisha as a sacred land, Govinda expressed happiness at being part of the festivities and thanked the Jharpada Durga Puja Committee for inviting him on the auspicious occasion.

“I bow to the sacred land of Odisha. I am thankful to the Jharpada Durga Puja Committee for inviting me on this auspicious day. I pray that Maa Durga blesses us all,” the actor said.

He added that the people of Odisha had always showered him with love and that he considered his visits to the state an opportunity to seek the blessings of the Goddess.

Concluding his message with “Jai Jagannath,” Govinda acknowledged Odisha’s spiritual significance and expressed his gratitude for the warm reception.

Bollywood Glamour Meets Festive Tradition

Govinda’s visit brought together the cultural vibrancy of Durga Puja and the appeal of Bollywood entertainment. His appearance at the Jharpada pandal offered fans an opportunity to see the popular actor beyond the silver screen, while his dance performance added to the festive excitement.

Durga Puja celebrations across Bhubaneswar draw large gatherings of devotees and visitors, with elaborately decorated pandals, cultural programmes and special events forming an integral part of the festivities.

At Jharpada, Govinda’s presence added a celebrity dimension to the celebrations, leaving the audience with a memorable blend of devotion, entertainment and festive cheer.