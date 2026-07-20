Guru-Shishya Tradition Celebrated as Padmashri Geeta Chandran Presents Disciple Vidhi Bansal’s Bharatanatyam Arangetram

New Delhi, July 20: Padmashri and Sangeet Natak Akademi Awardee Guru Geeta Chandran, Founder-President of NATYA VRIKSHA, presented the Bharatanatyam Arangetram of her disciple Vidhi Bansal on Saturday, July 18th, 2026, at the Chinmaya Mission Auditorium, New Delhi. The evening marked a significant milestone in Vidhi’s artistic journey, celebrating the successful culmination of eleven years of rigorous training under the guidance of her Guru.

The Arangetram was graced by Chief Guests Satish Upadhyay, MLA, and Aarti Upadhyay, along with Monica Sagar, Director, The Knowledge Habitat Schools and Former Director-Principal at Shiv Nadar School Gurgaon, who attended as Guest of Honour. The distinguished gathering included eminent members of the arts fraternity, educationists, family, friends and numerous rasikas who witnessed an evening of exceptional Bharatanatyam.

Accompanied by a distinguished live orchestra, the recital featured Guru Geeta Chandran on Nattuvangam, Vidwan Sreeraag Nair , Vidwan Vignesh Jayaraman , Vidwan Varun Rajasekharan , and Vidwan V.S.K. Annadorai. The live musical accompaniment added depth and vitality to the presentation, creating a rich and immersive classical experience.

Following the traditional Bharatanatyam margam, Vidhi presented Pushpanjali, Alarippu, Jatiswaram, the Varnam in Nattaikuranji Ragam, the expressive Surdas Padam – Sundar Shyam, Tillana in Ragam Brindavani, and concluded with Mangalam. Displaying remarkable command over technique, graceful stage presence and emotive abhinaya, she earned sustained appreciation and standing ovations from the audience.

The Arangetram reflected not only Vidhi‘s years of disciplined practice but also the enduring strength of the Guru-Shishya tradition nurtured at NATYA VRIKSHA. Rooted in the Gurukul system, the institution continues to offer personalised training, live music in classes and a holistic understanding of Bharatanatyam within the larger framework of the Indian Knowledge System.

Speaking on the occasion, Guru Geeta Chandran said,

“An Arangetram marks the beginning of a dancer’s lifelong journey of learning and artistic exploration. Vidhi has demonstrated unwavering dedication, humility and commitment throughout her years of training. It has been deeply fulfilling to present her before rasikas as she embarks on this new chapter of her artistic life. I am confident she will continue to uphold the values and traditions of Bharatanatyam with sincerity and excellence.”

For Vidhi Bansal, who has trained under Guru Geeta Chandran since childhood, the Arangetram marked the successful completion of one important phase of her dance education while opening the doors to a lifelong engagement with Bharatanatyam. A recent graduate of Shiv Nadar School, Gurugram, she will soon begin her undergraduate studies at FLAME University, Pune, carrying forward the artistic values instilled through years of dedicated mentorship.

The evening reaffirmed Guru Geeta Chandran’s enduring contribution to Indian classical dance and highlighted NATYA VRIKSHA’s continued commitment to nurturing the next generation of Bharatanatyam artists through excellence in training, artistic integrity and the timeless Guru-Shishya tradition.