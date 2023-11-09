Heartfulness TS three-day workshop held, lauded by Shri J. D. Lakshmi Narayana, retd. IPS

“India’s USP is Spirituality, Heartfulness is Essential,”

says Shri J.D. Lakshmi Narayana, retd. IPS during a three-day workshop

held at Kanha Shanti Vanam

Hyderabad, 9 November 2023: A three-day workshop was organized at Kanha Shanti Vanam – the headquarters of Heartfulness in the outskirts of Hyderabad, and concluded yesterday with participation from over two hundred and fifty Telangana State Coordinators of the Heartfulness Institute. Shri J. D. Lakshmi Narayana, retd. IPS was the Chief Guest at the event which was aimed at sharpening the skills and learning to build bigger teams to serve humanity at large. The other dignitaries included Shri Murali J, IAS, Director, APSIRDPR; Mrs Kamakshi Sikha, renowned Corporate Trainer, and Shri Ramakrishna Mallela, Heartfulness Trainer. The workshop was interspersed with deep meditations, nature walks, and group discussions.

In his concluding address at the Heartfulness Service Leadership training workshop, J.D Laxminarayana, retd. IPS, stated, “India’s Unique Selling Proposition (USP) is ‘Spirituality’ and Heartfulness Meditation is Essential for all of humanity.” Addressing Telangana State Coordinators of the Heartfulness Institute, he quoted the Vedas and the Puranas. He added, “Rev, Daaji, and Heartfulness communities in the state of Telangana and all over the world have been doing great work in bringing peace and harmony by offering meditation and relaxation techniques. During times of world events and turmoil in the Middle East, the need to serve and be of service to a fellow human being needs to be emphasized; and to be of service with sincerity, commitment, dedication, devotion, and love should be the underlying objectives. It is the duty of each of us to come together and work towards nation-building, giving care and love, bringing peace, and offering heartful communication and heartfulness meditation for free to all sections of society.” Rev. Daaji – Guide of Heartfulness and President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission said, “We as human beings have to offer peaceful solutions to world problems, and world peace can only be achieved through individual peace. Meditation can help bring peace and radiate love.”

The workshop covered various aspects of service leadership to enable, empower, and engage Heartfulness zonal coordinators, district coordinators, center coordinators, and Heartfulness Services teams of Telangana state in taking their work as office bearers to the next level. Sessions on Team Building, Outreach Methodologies, and Community services were conducted by workshop leaders, experts, and dignitaries from various fields.

Heartfulness Institute offers a variety of simple, gradual relaxation and inner-journey solutions to help us solve our problems and be the best we can possibly be in all walks of life. Whether a teacher or a business executive, a student of science or art, we can all pursue the path of fulfillment, excellence, and perfection. The Institute engages in activities that further the practice of Heartfulness’s inner journey, including education, wellness, research, and training. These practices are based on the teachings of the Sahaj Marg (Natural Path) system of Raja Yoga, which has been modified to suit the needs of modern life.