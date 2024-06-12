National, 12th June 2024: Hungama Digital Media and Bhamla Foundation proudly announced the launch of the highly anticipated ‘Bhoomi Namaskar’ anthem at today’s exclusive press conference. The event was graced by a distinguished lineup of guests, including Asif Bhamla- President of Bhamla Foundation, Neeraj Roy- Founder, Hungama Digital Media. Other notable personalities joining in are- R Balki, Shaan, Prasoon Joshi, Bhumi Pednekar, Shankar Mahadevan, Sheykhar Ravjiani, Shiamak Davar and Neeti Mohan.

The ‘Bhoomi Namaskar’ anthem is a heartfelt initiative to raise awareness about environmental conservation and the critical importance of sustainable living. This inspiring song unites some of the industry’s most talented and respected figures, each contributing their voices and creative energies to champion this noble cause. The song’s lyrics talk about living in harmony with nature, the need to protect the environment, and the benefits of sustainable living. Its music, influenced by different styles, shows that caring for the environment is important to everyone around the world. By bringing together famous people, the ‘Bhoomi Namaskar’ anthem not only shows how important it is to take care of the Earth but also encourages people to make positive changes in their own lives.