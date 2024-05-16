IIITH Announces Product Management Summer School

May 16, 2024 Sujata news 0

Hyderabad, May 16, 2024: International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIITH) announced the launch of a 4-week Product Management Summer School, jointly with Product Leaders Forum (PLF) and Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (Hysea). Registrations are open, the summer school starts on 25 May 2024.

IIITH’s summer program targets product managers, dev managers/architects, aspiring product managers, and startup founders. Participants will understand the nuances of product management and get equipped with the latest techniques and tools. They will also be exposed to the research world related to Product Design & Management.

Prof Raghu Reddy, Chair of the MTech program in Product Design & Management said, “This is a unique opportunity for the product management community to converge and deliberate on the trends in technology product management. A chance also to bring together academic research and industry leadership.”

The innovative curriculum comprises four engaging workshops covering design thinking, product management fit, AI for program managers, and program managers for AI products. Participants will delve into hands-on activities, guided by expert faculty, and assignments for effective learning experience. It will conclude in the fifth week with a research seminar, showcasing faculty and industry leaders’ insights on cutting-edge topics such as wearables, no-code/ low-code systems, and more.

