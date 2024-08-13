Independence Gastro Tourist Alert: Godrej Food Trends Report 2024 reveals India’s Top Food Destinations for 2024

Mumbai, 13th August 2024: As India celebrates its 78th Independence Day, the nation reflects on its rich culinary heritage and the remarkable evolution of its food culture since 1947. Indian culinary tourism is on the brink of exploding, driven by a desire for adventure on the plate. The age of the Indian gastro tourist is here and will stay well into the future.

From the traditional kitchens of yesteryears to the modern gastronomic hubs, India’s food culture has undergone a significant transformation. Over the decades, regional cuisines have evolved, incorporating diverse influences and ingredients, making Indian cuisine a vibrant tapestry of flavors.

In celebration of this evolution, the Godrej Food Trends Report 2024 crafted with insights from over 190 visionary thought leaders including celebrity chefs, influential bloggers, and dedicated nutritionists, has identified the top domestic food destinations that will captivate the Indian culinary traveler in the coming year. A panel of experts has highlighted regions that are set to become the most sought-after destinations for food enthusiasts in 2024:

Godrej Food Trends Report 2024 curated by Godrej Vikhroli Cucina mentions some of the Domestic food destinations that will see most interest in 2024:

Kashmir, A Culinary Gem: Always a fascinating destination for travelers, Kashmir is now attracting even more attention. The region’s legendary wazwan cuisine is renowned, but there’s a growing desire to explore its nuances more deeply. With 84.2% of experts recommending it, Kashmir tops our list of culinary destinations for 2024.

Goa’s Allure continues: Known for its vibrant food culture and a plethora of culinary experiences ranging from local to exotic, Goa continues to be a popular culinary destination. The opening of new establishments by respected names in the industry is expected to make Goa even more desirable in 2024, as predicted by 81.6% of experts.

Kolkata, A Foodie’s Paradise: Bengal’s love affair with food is well-known, and Bengali cuisine is celebrated for its unique flavors. Conversations around food often highlight that Bengali food tastes best in Bengal. This has made Kolkata the third most desirable place to visit for food in 2024, according to 78.6% of experts.

“India’s culinary evolution is a testament to the incredible diversity of our nation. As we celebrate our independence, we also celebrate the freedom to explore and embrace new culinary experiences, both traditional and contemporary. The destinations highlighted in this year’s report are not just places to visit, but stories waiting to be tasted, reflecting the deep connections between food, culture, and community.” says Rushina Munshaw Ghildiyal, Managing Director of A Perfect Bite Consulting and Editor of the annual Godrej Food Trends Report.

As India celebrates its independence, there’s a growing appreciation for the nation’s diverse food culture. The Godrej Food Trends Report 2024 serves as a valuable guide for Indian food enthusiasts, encouraging them to embark on a delicious exploration of their own country’s rich tapestry of flavors and traditions.