Indian Chamber of Commerce Mourns Dr. Manmohan Singh’s Loss

By – Dr. Rajeev Singh, Director General, Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), expressed deep sorrow and profound condolences on the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India and an Economist par excellence.

“Dr. Manmohan Singh was the Chief Architect of India’s landmark Economic Reforms in 1991, which took our economy out of a low-level equilibrium trap and onto a firm growth path that continues to this day. Very few leaders could successfully implement World Bank–IMF-backed economic reforms and transform their nations into economic powerhouses but Dr. Singh—whether as an Economist, Finance Minister or Prime Minister—was among those rare individuals. His comprehensive reform policies earned him worldwide recognition and are forever linked to his remarkable vision and statesmanship. Beyond his illustrious political and economic career, Dr. Singh exemplified integrity, humility and wisdom, earning him respect not only in India but across the globe. His legacy will continue to inspire generations of leaders, policymakers and citizens. May his soul rest in peace.”