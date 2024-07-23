Industry Leaders’ Reactions to Budget 2024

Vaibhav Shah, Fund Manager, Torus Oro PMS

Post Economic Survey released yesterday with a specific mention of the rise in speculation and capital market activity, there was nervousness among players that capital gains may be rejigged. The latest announcement with respect to increase of capital gains rate is negative as it has caught everyone by surprise. Also from a stable regime now we are witnessing changes to the regime which raises further doubts on the continuity of the rate regime. Right from Regulators to Economic Survey, equity market activity was highlighted as a barometer for increased speculation and participation of the masses. The budget put the final nail to the coffin by announcing rise in capital gain tax which has created increased nervousness among investors regarding its applicability and also about the continuity of the rate regime Overall budget touched upon various important aspects like rural development, employment, women empowerment, fiscal consolidation, capex continuity etc. Fiscal consolidation path is a welcome move which was revised lower than interim budget. Initiatives in rationalization of tax structure is a step in the right direction. Inspite of coalition overhang, capital expenditure was maintained at the same level. So overall the narrative was clear on the growth aspect and the efforts will be made towards transforming the economy. Hike in capital gain tax took markets by surprise adding nervousness around the rate regime.

Mr. Navneet Munot, MD & CEO, HDFC AMC

Union Budget aimed to strike a fine balance between fiscal prudence and growth impetus. Budget has focused on continuing SIP i.e. Sustainable development, Inclusive growth and Prudence (fiscal consolidation). Spotlight on skilling and job creation could help India reap rewards of its demographic edge. While digesting the taxation changes, equity markets will shift focus back on earnings trajectory and other macro-economic developments. Continuing commitment to fiscal consolidation could bode well for the bond market. Budget has focused on continuing SIP i.e. Sustainable development, Inclusive growth and Prudence (fiscal consolidation). Spotlight on job creation will help India reap rewards of its demographic edge.

Kamal Bali, President & MD – Volvo Group in India

It is one of the most thoughtful, pragmatic and inclusive budgets, that addresses most sections of our society and economy. A growth oriented budget which continues to be large on infrastructure capex, and on schemes for skilling & employment generation, yet fiscally responsible with a good glide path, for controlled inflation & macroeconomic stability.

Piyush Bothra, Cofounder & CFO, Square Yards

Today’s budget announcement brings several positives for the real estate sector. The allocation of INR 10 lakh crore towards PMAY, plans for transit-oriented development (TOD) in 14 major cities, and a framework for brownfield redevelopment to revitalize older neighborhoods will facilitate the sustainable growth of cities. These measures are expected to invigorate real estate activity, particularly in the residential segment, over the coming year. However, some critical expectations remain unmet. Revising and expanding the upper tax bracket, currently capped at INR 15 lakh and taxed at a steep 30% under both regimes, and updating the limits for home loan deductions could have further stimulated residential demand and provided additional relief to homebuyers.

Mr. Meenu Singhal, Regional Managing Director, Socomec Innovative Power Solutions, Greater India

“Today’s budget announcement marks a pivotal moment for India with funding focus on 9 priorities including Productivity and resilience in Agriculture, Employment & Skilling, Human Resource Development and Social Justice, Manufacturing & Services, Urban Development, Energy Security, Infrastructure, Innovation, Research & Development and Next Generation Reforms generating ample opportunities for all. This budget paves way for a significant growth towards a ‘Viksit’ Bharat. With one lakh crore fund being allocated for research and innovation, it will help in providing a substantial sustainable growth opportunity for our country by 2047. The policy highlighting on the use of appropriate energy transition will help in balancing the imperatives of employment leading to a more organized growth and environmental sustainability. The budget’s emphasis on providing skilling programmes will empower the youth in obtaining quality employment opportunities. We appreciate government’s move to reduce the corporate tax for foreign companies from 40 per cent to 35 per cent. This endeavour will improve the overall business environment, making it conducive to foreign direct investments into the country which will create more employment opportunities for the youth and stimulate economic growth. The Angel Tax abolition would also super charge the startup ecosystem”.

Vikas Bajaj, President of Association of Indian Forging Industry (AIFI)

” We welcome the budget presented today, which lays out a comprehensive roadmap for ‘Viksit Bharat’ across key sectors including manufacturing and services. The emphasis on promoting MSMEs through enhanced credit support and infrastructure development is particularly commendable. These measures will not only bolster job creation but also enhance competitiveness, paving the way for a robust industrial growth trajectory. For the manufacturing sector, the proposed incentives for additional employment will significantly boost job creation and strengthen the manufacturing ecosystem. The special attention given to MSMEs, particularly labour-intensive manufacturing, through financing, regulatory changes, and technology support, is a crucial step toward enhancing global competitiveness. The introduction of a credit guarantee scheme for MSMEs, providing up to ₹100 crore without collateral, along with the new credit assessment model and enhanced Mudra loan limits, will ensure broader financial inclusion and stability. The commitment to developing ‘plug and play’ industrial parks and reducing customs duty on key raw materials like ferro nickel and blister copper will lower production costs and enhance competitiveness. Additionally, the financial support for shifting micro and small industries to cleaner forms of energy and the facilitation of investment-grade energy audits in 60 clusters, with expansion to 100 clusters, will greatly benefit MSME units in the forging sector. Overall, this budget is a significant step towards ‘Viksit Bharat,’ and we at AIFI are optimistic about its positive impact on the forging industry and the broader manufacturing sector.”

Murali Iyer, Country CFO, IKEA India.

“The budget demonstrated commitment to supporting MSMEs and women via access to finance, infrastructure and skilling support. Innovative schemes, such as internship opportunities for youth and the development of Digital Public Infrastructure reflect the government’s forward-thinking approach. Significant investments in infrastructure and tax relief measures, such as an increased standard deduction for salaried employees, will increase disposable income for consumers, providing a boost to retail. Additionally, the focus on climate sustainability through a roadmap for transitioning industries is most welcome. We believe the focus on manufacturing, youth, skilling, employment generation, sustainability, and women empowerment will lead to a more inclusive growth and economy.”

Mr. Farrokh N. Cooper, Chairman and Managing Director, Cooper Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

“The reduction in the corporate tax rate for foreign companies from 40% to 35% is a commendable move that will attract more foreign investments into the country, fostering growth in the manufacturing sector. The proposed rationalization of capital gains taxation and the simplification of tax procedures will also enhance the ease of doing business. Additionally, the emphasis on fostering employment through various initiatives is highly encouraging. The allocation of funds towards skill development and vocational training programs will equip the labour force with the necessary skills to meet the industry’s evolving demands. As a leading engine and component manufacturer, we are hopeful that these measures will lead to increased investments, job creation, and a more skilled workforce within our sector.”

Vishal Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, Infibeam Avenues Ltd

The budget is exceptionally commendable for the advancement of Digital India. The budget has introduced a comprehensive financial and technology support package for MSMEs, which is poised to accelerate digitalization across the country. The Honourable Finance Minister has taken a significant step by initiating the establishment of E-Commerce Export Hubs through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model for enabling MSMEs and traditional artisans to market their products internationally. The introduction of a credit guarantee scheme for MSMEs in the manufacturing sector, with coverage up to Rs 100 crore, is a substantial boost for small businesses in India. And development of a new assessment model where MSME’s digital footprint scoring has been linked up to the MSME credit by Public Sector Bank, will further enhance their participation in digitalization through e-commerce and the adoption of digital payments. Moreover, the enhancement of Mudra loans for entrepreneurs and the expansion of SIDBI branches across major MSME clusters will foster healthy business growth in the coming years. Finally, the reduction in the turnover threshold for buyers’ onboarding the TReDS platform will facilitate MSMEs in raising working capital through their trade receivables, thereby not only promoting business growth but will also boost digital business growth.”

Vishwas Patel, Joint Managing Director, Infibeam Avenues Ltd and Chairman, Payment Council of India (PCI)

It’s a good budget and we welcome it. Abolishment of Angel Tax from 1st April 2025, announced for all classes of investors is a huge relief for the start-up ecosystem. Reduction of TDS rate on e-commerce operators to 0.1 percent from 1 percent is also very helpful for our industry. Under the new tax regime, standard deduction hike to Rs 75,000 from Rs 50,000 is also good as well as salaried employees will save Rs. 17,500 in income tax. Overall we welcome it as we see it as a positive step for nation growth.

Sudarshan Lodha, Co-founder and CEO, Strata

The government’s focus on infrastructural development, with an impressive allocation of ₹11,000 crore, is set to significantly boost investor interest in tier II and III properties. This strategic investment will enhance connectivity and liveability, making these regions increasingly attractive for real estate investments. The reduction of the Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG) holding period from three years to one year introduces greater flexibility, particularly benefiting investments in Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs). This change is expected to make REITs more appealing, encouraging increased participation in the sector. Additionally, the increase in the capital gains exemption limit from ₹1 lakh to ₹1.25 lakh per year for the middle and upper-middle classes provides valuable benefits, offsetting the impact of the raised LTCG tax rate. Overall, these measures reflect the government’s progressive mindset on real estate investment. By promoting REITs and SM REITs, the government aims to position these investment avenues at par with those in developed economies, where REITs have achieved significant market penetration. This forward-thinking approach underscores a commitment to enhancing infrastructure and optimizing tax regulations to drive market growth and investor engagement

Reny Varghese, CAO, Zynova Shalby Hospital

Exempting three additional medicines from customs duties is set to ease the financial burden on cancer patients and their families opening doors to accessible treatment options and successful prognosis of the disease. Many patients are already facing financial crisis due to repeated hospital admissions, and long-term treatment, so exempting custom duties on these life-saving drugs will save lives, reach the patient faster, and will be affordable for them. This is a great decision taken by the government to improve patient care and highlights its commitment to prioritize the health of the nation. In parallel to this, adjusting the Basic Customs Duty (BCD) on x-ray tubes and flat panel detectors will be a game-changer move and will revolutionize diagnostic capabilities within medical facilities. This step will make these components affordable and will motivate local manufacturers to innovate and produce high-quality imaging equipment akin to international standards. The ripple effect of these initiatives in the budget will play a pivotal role in enhanced patient outcomes through timely diagnoses, and reducing the burden from the healthcare system.

Dr Sangita Reddy, JMD, Apollo Hospital Group

” Exempting three cancer medications from customs duties is a promising strategy and undoubtedly a good move taken by the Government to improve the accessibility and affordability of treatment options for this fatal disease that causes higher mortality and morbidity rates in India. Recognizing the mortality linked to cervical cancer, the focus is on preventive care with initiatives aimed at increasing cervical cancer vaccinations among young girls highlighting a paradigm shift towards early intervention. However, the previous budget had announced health coverage for people over 70 up to five lakhs and the innovation fund, which is critical for healthcare. It was a monumental step taken to address the healthcare needs of an increasingly aging population and provide treatment under Ayushman Bharat Yojana. A proactive approach is required when it comes to dealing with the health of senior citizens and improving their quality of life.

Mr. Farrokh N. Cooper, Chairman and Managing Director, Cooper Corporation Pvt. Ltd

Dr Sudhir Mehta Founder and Chairman EKA Mobility , Pinnacle Industries for your consideration

“Today’s union budget marks a significant milestone in India’s journey toward becoming a $5 trillion economy and solidifies its role as a global growth engine. The government’s comprehensive approach to supporting various sectors, especially MSMEs and start-ups, is commendable. The introduction of a credit guarantee scheme for MSMEs, which facilitates term loans without collateral or third-party guarantees, is a game-changer. By reducing the turnover threshold for mandatory onboarding on the TReDS platform from Rs 500 crore to Rs 250 crore, the government is making it easier for smaller MSMEs to benefit from this essential online platform. Additionally, opening 24 new SIDBI branches will enhance support for MSME clusters across the country. Likewise, the abolition of the ‘Angel Tax’ for all investors in start-ups is another progressive move, offering substantial relief and encouraging greater investment in innovation and entrepreneurship. While, in agriculture, the allocation of ₹2.66 lakh crore for rural development and the focus on climate-resilient crop varieties reflect a forward-thinking strategy. The initiative to introduce 1 crore farmers to natural farming over the next two years, supported by certification and branding, will contribute significantly to the sector’s sustainability and productivity. Overall, these measures underscore the government’s commitment to fostering economic growth, supporting innovation, and driving sustainable development across sectors.”

Vikas Bajaj, President of Association of Indian Forging Industry (AIFI)

Anurag Garg, Country Head & Managing Director, Vitesco Technologies India

“We welcome the Union Budget 2024 and commend the government’s budgetary priorities aimed at fostering innovation, research, and development in the manufacturing sector. The initiatives announced today, such as the credit guarantee scheme and reduction in customs duties on critical raw materials, are poised to strengthen India’s manufacturing ecosystem. These measures will not only incentivize additional employment in the manufacturing sector but also provide the necessary financial and technological support to MSMEs, allowing them to compete globally and contribute significantly to the economy. Additionally, the establishment of investment-ready industrial parks and the reduction of input costs through customs duty cuts will boost domestic manufacturing and export competitiveness. We look forward to leveraging these opportunities to drive sustainable growth and technological advancement in the automotive industry, aligning with our vision for a prosperous and ‘Viksit Bharat’.”

Mr. Sampad Swain, Co-founder and CEO, Instamojo

“The Ministry of Finance has unveiled a forward-looking and optimistic Union Budget 2024 designed to advance the digital economy and support the MSME sector. With ‘inclusive development’ as one of its nine pillars, this budget lays a strong foundation for accelerated financial inclusion and the expansion of the credit ecosystem. The focus on providing funding through banks to MSMEs is a commendable initiative, ensuring ongoing support for a sector that contributes over 30% to India’s GDP and serves as a vital engine for economic growth, job creation, and livelihood support. Additionally, the establishment of e-commerce export hubs for MSMEs and small artisans to sell their products internationally will significantly enhance productivity and empower the country as a whole.”

Mr. Uma Shankar Patro, Senior VP – Finance, InfoVision

“InfoVision applauds the government’s commitment to advancing innovation and digital transformation with the allocation of 5% of the Universal Services Obligation Fund towards telecommunications technology R&D. The renaming of this fund to Digital Bharat Nidhi highlights the critical role of a digital-first strategy in driving economic growth.We are particularly encouraged by the introduction of the Jan Vishwas Bill 2.0 and the incentives for states to adopt Business Reforms Action Plans and embrace digitalization. These initiatives are set to significantly enhance the ease of doing business and will have a profound positive impact on the IT sector, further strengthening India’s digital economy. InfoVision fully supports these progressive measures and remains dedicated to contributing to and benefiting from these transformative efforts”

Mr Pinkesh Kotecha, MD & Chairman, Ishan Technologies

“The Union Budget 2024-25 brings several promising developments for the IT and Telecom sector. With the country’s aim to become a digital-first nation, we welcome the government’s commitment to leveraging technology for improving productivity and bridging inequality over the past decade. We acknowledge the importance of digital infrastructure for inclusive growth that will help enhance opportunities beyond urban India. The government’s commitment to enhancing data governance will help boosting data centers and undoubtedly support the rising data-intensive needs of our country. Moreover, the focus on increasing FDI will spur investments in technology innovations, furthering India’s growth as a tech hub. The slew of measures to boost employment for Youth, the establishment of working women hostels, and skilling loans with government guarantees, will drive more women and youth participation in the IT sector. These initiatives are crucial for building a skilled workforce ready to meet the demands of our evolving industry.

