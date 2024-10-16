Introducing BIBA Girls’ Festive Collection: A Fresh Take on Ethnic Wear for Today’s Youth

16th October, 2024: As the joyful festive season approaches, BIBA, India’s leading Indian Wear brand has launched its latest festive wear collection tailored for girls aged 2-15 years. The collection not only reflects the elegance of traditional Indian wear but also embraces the lively spirit of modern fashion, ensuring that young girls can celebrate the upcoming festivities with style and confidence.

The BIBA girls festive collection aims to capture the heart and essence of the season- effortlessly merging timeless designs with playful contemporary elements. From intricate crafted Lehenga sets and dresses to colourful kurta sets, each outfit is designed to inspire young girls to express their individuality while honouring the rich traditions of Indian culture.

In sync with the new launch, BIBA has also released a digital ad, which has a vibrant showcase of the festive collection, highlighting elegant outfits designed for young girls. The ad unfolds against a vibrant backdrop, brimming with colour and energy, perfectly setting the stage for the celebration of young spirit. It captures delightful moments of girls twirling and striking poses, each radiating joy and confidence. The BIBA girls collection encapsulates the essence of the festive season, emphasising not only the beauty of the garments but also the exuberance of the girls who wear them. As they lead with their hearts, their confidence shines through, inspiring others to embrace their individuality and celebrate their own unique journeys. This ad aims to pay a tribute to the incredible spirit of young girls everywhere, inviting everyone to join in the celebration of creativity and self-expression.

Mrs. Shraddha Bindra, the visionary behind BIBA Girls and the Creative Director at BIBA Apparels, shares her passion for the collection, “BIBA Girls was born out of my love for fashion and the desire to fill a gap in the market for Indian wear for young girls. Each piece in this collection is designed to empower girls, giving them the opportunity to embrace their uniqueness and shine brightly. I believe that every girl deserves to feel beautiful and confident, and our collection embodies that sentiment.” Mr. Siddharath Bindra, Managing Director of BIBA Apparels, states “We launched BIBA Girls a decade ago to provide young girls with more choices in Indian wear, where options have been limited. Our festive collection, beautifully showcased in this vibrant ad, embodies BIBA’s commitment to merging traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design. Each outfit is designed for comfort and style, reflecting the joyful spirit of the season and celebrating the confidence of young girls. This collection is dedicated to the incredible girls who inspire us to embrace our cultural roots while leading with their hearts every day, encouraging them to express their individuality and pursue their dreams.”

The BIBA Girls festive collection features a delightful range of outfits that blend traditional aesthetics with contemporary trends. With beautiful prints, intricate embroidery, and vibrant colors, the collection is perfect for all festive occasions—whether it’s family gatherings, pujas, or celebrations. Each outfit is thoughtfully crafted, blending tradition with modernity, allowing mothers and daughters to share cherished moments in matching styles.

The ad film can be viewed on BIBA’s official website and social media platforms, including Youtube, Facebook & Instagram.

This festive season, BIBA Girls was also a proud participant in the India Kids Fashion Week, showcasing the vibrant new collection in Delhi, Jaipur, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad. This collaboration aims to bring together the creativity and spirit of young fashion enthusiasts, allowing them to experience the joy of fashion in a festive atmosphere.