Jaideep Mirchandani: DGCA Guidelines on Gender Equality Can Boost Women in Aviation

The Office of the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a circular in June 2024 advising all stakeholders in the aviation industry to increase the number of women in various positions by 25 per cent. This initiative is timely, considering the recent efforts by the regulatory body to promote women’s enrolment in various jobs, including pilots. In 2023, a total of 1,622 commercial pilot licenses were issued, of which 294 were issued to women (18pc of the total). At present, women pilots make up approximately 14 per cent of the total flight crew strength employed by various Indian scheduled and non-scheduled operators.

On Independence Day, various industry leaders are extending their commitment to support India’s initiatives to promote more gender-inclusive aviation ecosystems. They emphasise that increasing the representation of women in the aviation workforce requires more leadership and mentorship programmes. It is vital to address stereotypes and gender bias and promote a better work-life balance for women employees.

Jaideep Mirchandani, the group chairman of global aviation major Sky One, echoed this view, stating that encouraging gender equity in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) fields will inspire more women to explore opportunities in industries like aviation which have been traditionally male-dominated.

“Developing partnerships with educational institutions and training institutes will help bring more women into aviation. We also need supportive workplace policies and practices to promote gender equality in the sector, as suggested by the DGCA. This includes strict monitoring of gender ratios of various companies to identify gaps in diversity, ensuring equal representation of women while recruiting personnel for new positions and providing allowances and maternity leave as per prevailing rules,” says Mr Mirchandani.

To promote a suitable work environment for women, the DGCA directive also seeks the implementation of strategies to minimise bias. “The HR policies must also be devoid of gender pay gaps. There should not be any disparities in compensation plans either. Flexible work hours and job-sharing can improve the work-life balance and job satisfaction among women, which will help in retaining the existing female workforce. There should also be clear-cut policies to address any sort of harassment at workplaces,” adds Mr Mirchandani.