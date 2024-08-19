KMS Organized Free Mega Artificial Limb Donation and Measurement Camp

Bengaluru, 19th Aug 2024: Karnataka Marwari Samaj in association with Bhagwan Mahaveer Vikalang Sahayata Samiti (Jaipur Foot) organized a ‘Free Mega Artificial limb Donation and Measurement Camp “ today at Rani Sarala Devi collage, 281, 7t cross rd, 1st block, Jayanagar East, Jayanagar, Bengaluru -560011.

More than 150 patients were screened and were benefited by this measurement camp. As per the measurements of Jaipur foot, calipers (for polio affected patients) & crutches for handicapped, KMS will keep it ready and distribute to the patients at the same venue on 22nd September 2024.

Speaking about the Camp Sri Vikash Balodia, President, Karnataka Marwari Samaj said, “At this camp, individuals with disabilities are receiving high-quality artificial limbs and other devices they couldn’t afford before. These camps build community support, raise awareness, and help people regain mobility, improving lives and societal engagement. This initiative offers free medical check-ups, fittings, and ongoing care to enhance quality of life, empowering individuals and making a lasting impact. People from Karnataka and neighboring states are welcome to benefit from this opportunity.”

Sri Bimal Kumar Saraogi, Project Director, Karnataka Marwari Samaj said, “Each of us has been affected in various ways, and it is imperative that we contribute according to our capabilities to support others. KMS remains unwavering in its social vision and commitment to assisting individuals with disabilities in reclaiming their mobility and dignity. Through the provision of high-quality, durable artificial limbs and other assistive devices, we aim to significantly improve their quality of life.”