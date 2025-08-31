Kolor Champ 2025: 570 Kids unleash their wild imagination on My City Hyderabad in 2050

Hyderabad, August 31, 2025 – Global Art Academy hosted Kolor Champ 2025, the city’s largest regional-level art competition, where 570 young artists showcased their creativity at SR Classic Convention, Shamshabad. Participants from 26 centres across Hyderabad came together for this grand event.

The theme of the competition was “My City Hyderabad in 2050”. Depending on their level of training, children were given between 1 hour and 45 minutes and 2 hours and 45 minutes to paint their vision of the future.

The theme sparked wild, funny, and heart-warming ideas. From flying autos to rainbow lakes, the children’s art mixed innocence, exaggeration, and crazy logic.

Some of their wildest imaginations on the theme were: In 2050, Metro trains in Hyderabad will have wings and land on school rooftops!” – imagined one of the participants

In the year 2050, Auto rickshaws will run on pani puri water instead of petrol.”, imagined another participant.

“My Hyderabad will have robot policemen riding on camels,” was how Rajinish, the 8th grader.

A 11-year-old Soni felt that “Biryani would be delivered by drones directly into your mouth.”

“Necklace Road will sparkle with a real diamond necklace around the lake.”That was how Preethi imagined

“All traffic jams will disappear because cars will jump like frogs.” – another kid imagined

“Every child will have a robot dog to take them to school.” – Shwetha, Grade 7, imagined.

“Charminar will wear sunglasses because the sun will be too bright in 2050.” Ketan, 9 9-year-old boy, imagined about future of Hyderabad

A day we will see in 2050, where “Drone cops will fly in the air to control drone traffic.”, Ramya imagined.

Chief Guest Mrs. Shailaja Reddy, educationist and Principal of Meridian School, Uppal, stressed that drawing is a healthy alternative to screens:

“In today’s world, every parent struggles to cut down screen time for their child. Drawing improves focus and attention span. Finland, for example, has passed a law restricting smartphones and tablets during school hours. Australia, too, has banned children under 16 from having social media accounts. India must also take such issues seriously.”

Guest of Honour Mr. Dinesh Victor, Managing Director of SIP Academy and a leading voice in children’s skill development, highlighted two key issues:

“Studies show children engaged in creative arts develop higher problem-solving skills and emotional resilience.”

He urged the Government to remove GST on After-School Skill Development

“Why should parents pay 18% GST on after-school programmes like Abacus, Art, Dance, Music, Yoga, and Languages? These are not ‘extras’—they are “essential” skills for the future. When GST was introduced in 2017, school and college education were kept tax-free. The same logic should apply here.”

Dinesh argued that after-school learning today is as crucial as formal education was in the 1950s. Taxing it only burdens middle and low-income families and denies many children the chance to access life skills.

“Investing in children’s skills is investing in India’s future. GST should be 0%—or at least significantly reduced—to make these opportunities affordable for every parent.”

Kolor Champ was more than an art contest. It was a platform to nurture creativity, imagination, and self-expression in children. In an age dominated by screens, the event highlights the timeless magic of crayons, paints, and raw creativity.

The regional winners will go to represent the state in the national and international competition to be held in October in Chennai.