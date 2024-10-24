Pune – Project Dharohar is an important initiative of Quantum Foundation, founded by Dr. Pratik Surana. Project Dharohar implements several history related activities. These include awarding of works and significant contributions related to history, conducting activities like heritage walks, history clubs, workshops to connect the younger generation with history and heritage and providing scholarships and opportunities to students pursuing higher education in history. Dr. Pratik Surana’s father Late Prakashchandra Surana was very fond of History. He tried to understand history, tradition and culture in the context of historical sites. The awards are being given in memory of Late Shri. Prakashchandra Surana for the last two years. This year’s Historian Award is given to Prof. Dr. S. M. (Raja) Dixit, Head of the Department of History, University of Pune and a Digital Historian award to Archaeologist and Historian Dr. Kurush F. Dalal. The event will be held on Oct. 25 at the Convocation Hall of Deccan College, Yerwada at 4 p.m. This is the third year of the award.

Dr. Pratik Surana has given the information through a press release. Dr. Pramod Kumar Pandey, Vice Chancellor of Deccan College Post Graduate and Research Institute and Mrs. Pushpa P. Surana, Trustee of Quantum Foundation will be present as chief guests. The event is free and open to all.