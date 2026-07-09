Lava Stone Fire World Opens in Hyderabad, Introducing a New Benchmark in Premium Buffet Dining

Hyderabad, July 9: Lava Stone Fire World, a premium buffet restaurant and a unit of Lava Flames Restaurants Private Limited, grand opening of its flagship restaurant in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, today. The inauguration ceremony was graced by Chief Guest Shri J.D. Lakshmi Narayana, Former IPS officer; in the presence of students and representatives from Government Boys High School, YMCA, Secunderabad, reflecting the brand’s commitment to community engagement alongside culinary excellence.

Lava Stone Fire World introduces an immersive dining concept that combines premium hospitality with an extensive international buffet, signature lava stone grilling, live cooking stations, handcrafted desserts, and entertainment, offering guests a distinctive and memorable dining experience.

Speaking on the occasion Chief Guest Shri J.D. Lakshmi Narayana, Former IPS officer;

“The hospitality industry is witnessing remarkable growth, particularly in Hyderabad and across India. Today’s diners are constantly seeking new experiences, distinctive flavours, and memorable ambience, creating immense opportunities for innovative restaurants. What sets this Lava Stone Fire World Restaurant at Gachibowli, apart is its unique concept of serving food on heated lava stones. Unlike conventional serving methods where food cools quickly and loses its flavour, the lava stone retains heat, keeping every bite warm, fresh, and delicious throughout the meal. Designed for every occasion, the restaurant offers an elegant family dining experience, an extensive à la carte menu, a lavish buffet, and dedicated spaces for small gatherings, kitty parties, and celebrations. Complemented by live music and recreational activities, Lava Stone Fire World creates the perfect setting for families and friends to relax, connect, and savour an unforgettable culinary experience”.

Dr Chandra Sekhar Puli, Gastroenterologist, London Gastro Care; said,

“After returning from abroad, many people long for the comforting taste of authentic Telugu cuisine served in a welcoming setting. Lava Stone Fire World Restaurant fulfills that craving perfectly, offering traditional flavours with exceptional quality and hospitality. The restaurant’s inviting ambience creates a warm and memorable dining experience, while its open kitchen reflects complete transparency, giving guests the confidence that every meal is prepared in a clean, hygienic, and healthy environment”.

Mr. Rishi Baimeedi, Director, Lava Stone Fire World

“We embarked on this journey with a singular vision, to serve the most authentic cuisine while creating an enriching dining experience in an ambience that celebrates the joy of food. At Lava Stone Fire World Restaurant, every element, from the flavours and presentation to the warm hospitality and inviting atmosphere, has been thoughtfully curated to delight our guests. With its unwavering commitment to authenticity and excellence, the restaurant is poised to win the hearts of gastronomes and food lovers across the city”.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Abhilash Kumar Yalamanchili, Chief Executive Officer, Lava Stone Fire World, said,

“The hallmark of Lava Stone Fire World, Gachibowli, is its signature experience of serving starters on heated lava stones powered by electricity, an innovative and eco-friendly concept that eliminates pollution while ensuring every bite remains hot and flavourful. The restaurant introduces several distinctive dining experiences, including an extensive selection of desserts and an exclusive “Old City” main course, featuring authentic Hyderabadi delicacies infused with the city’s rich flavours and irresistible aromas. Guests can also enjoy a live counter, Sizzles & Lava offering an array of exotic vegetarian and non-vegetarian starters, complementing the starters served at the table. Designed to delight every member of the family, the restaurant features a dedicated children’s zone with a safe play area and a specially curated menu for young diners. Its expansive multi-cuisine menu brings together the best of North Indian, Chinese, Continental, and Hyderabadi cuisine, catering to diverse tastes and preferences. Marking its launch with a commitment to social responsibility, Lava Stone Fire World is hosting a special lunch for around 60 children from an orphanage in Secunderabad m, today and presenting them with thoughtful gifts. As part of our CSR initiative we will also contribute a portion of the profits from the restaurant, every quarter to support the orphanage. Lava Stone Fire World has been envisioned as a destination where innovation, quality, and hospitality come together to create unforgettable dining experiences. Our goal is not only to serve exceptional cuisine but also to redefine the premium buffet segment through interactive experiences, personalized service, and world-class ambience. We are delighted to introduce this concept to Hyderabad and look forward to welcoming guests from across the city.”

Designed to cater to families, corporate professionals, tourists, and celebration groups, the restaurant features an elaborate spread of Indian, Hyderabadi, Mughlai, Asian, Continental, Italian, Mexican, and Thai cuisines. Guests can enjoy signature Lava Stone Starters, interactive live counters, fresh salads, artisanal desserts, and carefully curated buffet selections prepared using premium ingredients and contemporary culinary techniques.

Speaking on the occasion, the Directors of Lava Flames Restaurants Private Limited Mr. Rishi Baimeedi, Mr. Raju Gaddam, Ms. Sri Haritha, and Mr. Sumanth Ullengala shared their vision of establishing Lava Stone Fire World as one of Hyderabad’s leading premium buffet destinations by delivering exceptional food quality, innovative dining experiences, and consistently high service standards.

Grand Inaugural Offers

To celebrate its opening, Lava Stone Fire World has announced special inaugural offers:

Flat 50% OFF on buffet dining from 10th July 2026 to 20th July 2026

Flat 25% OFF on buffet dining from 21st July 2026 to 31st July 2026

These limited period offers provide guests with an opportunity to experience the restaurant’s premium buffet at exceptional introductory prices.

Restaurant Location: https://share.google/iHqEmBirkOJyCLeoi