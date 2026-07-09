Universal Postal Union and International Trade Centre sign partnership to expand digital trade opportunities for small businesses

Geneva, July 9: The Universal Postal Union and the International Trade Centre today signed a memorandum of understanding to expand digital trade and e-commerce opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises in developing economies, and least developed countries in particular.

The agreement was signed in Geneva on the sidelines of the World Summit on the Information Society by UPU Director General Masahiko Metoki and ITC Executive Director Pamela Coke-Hamilton.

The partnership will leverage the UPU’s global postal network alongside ITC’s expertise in trade capacity building and SME development.

Under the agreement, the UPU and ITC will cooperate across five priority areas: strengthening trade and investment support institutions in developing countries; improving market intelligence and addressing non-tariff measures; facilitating trade along regional corridors, with a focus on Africa; promoting financial inclusion through postal financial services; and expanding digital trade capacity-building for SMEs, including women-led and youth-led enterprises.

UPU Director General Masahiko Metoki said:

‘For more than 15 years, the UPU and ITC have worked together, including alongside UNCTAD as co-facilitators of the WSIS action line on e-business. Today, we are taking that partnership further to help SMEs and women entrepreneurs connect to regional and global markets through the extensive reach of the postal network.’

ITC Executive Director Pamela Coke-Hamilton said:

‘When small businesses – the backbone of the global economy – have the tools, networks and support to tap into the digital economy, they becomes drivers of sustainable growth. With the UPU, we will extend the benefits of digital trade to the last mile, connecting entrepreneurs in even the most remote communities to global markets.’

The agreement provides a flexible framework for cooperation, with specific programmes and initiatives to be developed jointly.