IIHMR University Records 50 percentage Female Enrolment for Doctoral Research in Healthcare

Mumbai, July 9: Reflecting the growing participation of women in healthcare research and academia, IIHMR University’s 13th PhD cohort , has registered incoming of 50 percentage women scholars, marking a notable rise from 32 percentage in the previous cohort. The increase mirrors the expanding role of women in generating evidence that informs healthcare policy, strengthens health systems, and addresses emerging public health challenges.

The new cohort comprises 20 doctoral scholars from leading healthcare, research and policy institutions, including the World Health Organization , Ministry of Health & Family Welfare , Indian Council of Medical Research , NITI Aayog, AIIMS Jammu, Fortis Healthcare, Narayana Health, Aster Medcity, The Antara Foundation, Shri Saraswati Karad Hospital, and several other reputed institutions.

Dr. PR Sodani, President, IIHMR University, shared,

“The university received more than 120 applications from India and overseas, including the United Arab Emirates , Liberia, and other countries. Additionally, we have witnessed a 18% rise in female participation. Such diverse research perspectives are essential for addressing complex public health challenges and developing evidence-based solutions that improve health outcomes. Our immersive programme aims to nurture scholars who have the potential to influence and benefit communities at scale.”

Over the years, this doctoral programme has offered key domains, including Public Health, Hospital and Health Management, Development Management, Digital Health, and Pharmaceutical Management, fostering interdisciplinary research. Till 2025, the university has awarded PhD degrees to 52 scholars, who have contributed around 70 research papers published in peer-reviewed national and international journals.

Welcoming the scholars, Dr. Kajal Sitlani, Coordinator, PhD Programme, encouraged them to embrace doctoral research with curiosity, integrity, and a commitment to producing evidence that can shape healthcare policy and practice.

Providing an overview of the academic journey ahead, Dr. Himadri Sinha, Provost, IIHMR University, familiarised the scholars with the University‘s research framework, academic regulations, and institutional support systems designed to facilitate high-quality research and scholarly excellence. The inaugural programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Mr. Suresh Chand Thakur, Registrar, IIHMR University.