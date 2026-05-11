MAGGI Celebrates the Vibrant Flavors of Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu is where fiery street food and graceful dance crash into mind-numbing ‘kusumbu’ on the ‘mottai maadi’ to spark authentic joy. MAGGI is vibing to this aura with its MAGGI Ready Family Jolly (MRFJ) campaign. This vibrant out-of-home campaign shines a spotlight on the unique character and culture of Tamil Nadu’s cities.

MRFJ is a campaign platform that MAGGI has been building over the last three years, and this intervention reflects how seamlessly the brand blends into India’s cultural fabric – speaking the language of each city through local insights, familiar references, and short, relatable lines that land with instant resonance. As a part of this campaign, MAGGI is reaching major consumer hubs like Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Salem, Tirunelveli, Thoothkudi, and Vellore with city specific insights and contextual placements.

Talking about the initiative, Rupali Rattan, Director, Foods, Nestlé India, said,