Markets End Flat as Global Uncertainty Over US Iran Talks Keeps Investors Cautious

Mumbai, Apr 20 (BNP): Indian equity markets ended on a subdued note on Monday, as investors adopted a cautious stance amid lingering uncertainty over US-Iran diplomatic developments and mixed global market signals.

Benchmark indices remained volatile throughout the session, with intermittent swings in both directions. However, lack of strong domestic triggers and unclear global cues led the Sensex and Nifty to close with only marginal changes.

Sentiment was largely shaped by geopolitical developments in West Asia, where market participants continue to track tensions and negotiations that could influence global crude oil supply and overall risk sentiment.

While selective buying in frontline stocks provided some support, it was not enough to drive a decisive market move, keeping indices largely range-bound.

Market observers noted that in the absence of fresh catalysts, global geopolitical risks are dictating short-term direction, even as domestic liquidity conditions help prevent deeper corrections.

Overall, the session reflected a cautious trading environment, with investors remaining on the sidelines and awaiting clearer global signals before taking firm positions.