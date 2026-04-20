GIIS Hadapsar Delivers a Promising result in CBSE 2026

Pune, Apr 20: A consistent academic outcome was reflected by Global Indian International School, Hadapsar students in the latest CBSE Class 10 results with 98.79% of the cohort securing first division in the boards. Also 53.01% of the total cohort from GIIS Hadapsar scored above 90%, living up to the school’s reputation as an excellent institution for world class education.

Ananya Rajol topped the batch with 98.60%, while Ishita Zinjade secured second rank with 98.40% and Bhuvi Nilesh Bonde, Anuprabha Khatua, Tanirika Bansal and Shreesh Sathish Kumar secured third rank with 97.60%.

Congratulating the students, Dr. Vijay Parihar, Principal, GIIS Hadapsar, remarked, ’’We are immensely proud to once again share the outstanding performance of our Grade 10 students this year. With an impressive class average of 88.5% and the highest score reaching 98.60 %, our students have truly set a benchmark of excellence. This achievement reflects their dedication, perseverance, and the unwavering support of our teachers and parents. We congratulate each student for their hard work and wish them continued success in all their future endeavors..’’

GIIS is one of the prominent CBSE school networks in India, with all eight campuses consistently recording strong academic outcomes. The institution is recognised for its skill based education, structured curriculum, focused pedagogy, and commitment to holistic student development.

RESULT HIGHLIGHTS

GIIS Hadapsar

· Class average is 88.25%

· 83.13% of the cohort scored above 80%