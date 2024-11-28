Me·Gong Festival 2024: A Grand Celebration of Culture, Music, and Traditions in Meghalaya

Mumbai / Shillong, November 28th, 2024: Meghalaya is all set to host the much-anticipated Me·Gong Festival 2024. The festival will host an exciting line up with the likes of Swedish Rock Band ‘Europe’, Gajendra Verma, Indus Creed, an Indian rock band based in Mumbai, Euphoria, an Indian Pop rock band, and Uddita Goswami, Bollywood actress turned DJ. This event is scheduled to take place in Jenjal at the Baljek Airport, West Garo Hills, Tura. Under the theme ‘Echoes of Traditions’, this fest is expecting over 3 lakh audience and visitors, approximately.

This is a two-day Festival starting from November 29 & 30, 2024 which will consist of three primary components-Cultural Performances and Musical Showcases, traditional games and sports competitions and handloom, handicraft, and culinary exhibitions. The festival will highlight key aspects of Garo traditions through various zones.

The Me·Gong festival is designed to attract a diverse audience. The event also offers platform for local talents which includes Da Suraka, a rock band based in Garo Hills and Summer Salt, a folk fusion band from Shillong.

Moreover, the event will include traditional fashion show which will be based on tribal dresses and handwoven fabrics of Northeast with special attention to the Garos.

The previous editions drew attendance of more than 2.3 lakh visitors with performances from famous artists and bands like Venga Boys, Armaan Malik, Parikrama, and also MLTR (Michael Learns to Rock) in 2022.

The Me·Gong festival 2024 envisions as a grand cultural celebration, aimed at showcasing and preserving the rich cultural heritage of the Garo people. Above all, Me·Gong 2024 promises to be a delight for everyone with stellar international and national artists visiting the festival and enthralling its audience. It will bring together local communities, tourists, artists, artisans and culture enthusiasts under one platform.